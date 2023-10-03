Amberdata Launches Datasets on the Snowflake Marketplace

Amberdata is an innovator in the crypto market, and we look forward to working with them to expand this offering to the market Tweet this

"We are committed to providing high quality data to our customers and are excited to collaborate with Amberdata to deliver their comprehensive digital asset data to customers via Snowflake Marketplace" said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "Amberdata is an innovator in the crypto market, and we look forward to working with them to expand this offering to the market."

Cloud-based delivery enables customers to simplify their data management and work with multiple large datasets more efficiently. Snowflake Marketplace provides an easy-to-use platform for organizations to find, share, and access content. Through Snowflake, Amberdata's digital asset datasets and analytics are ready to query and easily accessible via multiple cloud platforms.

Sample data for Amberdata digital asset datasets (crypto spot and derivatives market, blockchain, and DeFi data) is available today via Snowflake and can be accessed at no cost. Full historical data for all Amberdata datasets is also accessible through Snowflake.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

To access Amberdata sample datasets available via Snowflake, visit Snowflake Marketplace. To learn more about Amberdata's digital asset datasets and analytics, visit amberdata.io.

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit Amberdata.io

