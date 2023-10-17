Amberdata Receives Three Awards Recognizing Excellence in Digital Assets

Our institutional customers consider our platform to be fundamental infrastructure driving their strategies and success in digital assets. These awards are further validation of our leadership in the digital asset data and analytics market Tweet this

"Amberdata is quickly emerging as a leading digital asset data provider and provides comprehensive insights and granular data on blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance." - The Digital Banker

Amberdata provides institutional-grade data infrastructure for banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions interested in entering the digital asset class. The Amberdata platform delivers comprehensive historical and real-time on-chain, DeFi, and market data, eliminating the need to source and integrate data from multiple vendors. Amberdata's datasets and analytics tools provide actionable insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with actionable information for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance.

"We're honored to receive these awards recognizing the excellence of our digital asset data and analytics solutions," said Shawn Douglass, CEO, Amberdata, "Our institutional customers consider our platform to be fundamental infrastructure driving their strategies and success in digital assets. These awards are further validation of our leadership in the digital asset data and analytics market. We'd like to congratulate all the other outstanding nominees."

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data, insights, and analytics tools for blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit Amberdata.io

For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or Jonathan(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.

SOURCE Amberdata