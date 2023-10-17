Amberdata Receives Three Awards Recognizing Excellence in Digital Assets

Amberdata's digital asset data and analytics solutions honored at the Data Management Insight Awards USA, Digital Assets Awards and Finovate Awards
MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, announces its comprehensive digital asset data and analytics solutions have received three prestigious awards recognizing excellence in the world of decentralized finance, data solutions, and digital asset innovation.
- The Finovate Award 2023 - Excellence in Decentralized Finance
On September 12th, Amberdata's contributions to the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) were acknowledged with The Finovate Award for Excellence in Decentralized Finance. The Finovate Awards honor both established institutions and rising stars that have made significant strides in delivering cutting-edge products and services to the financial sector. This award celebrates Amberdata's dedication to supporting the growth of decentralized financial ecosystems with comprehensive, multi-chain DeFi data.
- The Data Management and Insight Award 2023 - Best Data Solution for Digital Assets
On September 28th, Amberdata was recognized with The Data Management and Insight Award for Best Data Solution for Digital Assets. The A-Team's series of awards recognize outstanding performance by vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry, with a specific focus on Trading Technology, RegTech, Data Management and ESG suppliers. This award acknowledges Amberdata's exceptional data solutions - solutions that empower clients to make informed decisions in the ever-evolving digital asset market.
- The Digital Banker Digital Assets Award 2023 - Excellence in Digital Asset Innovation
On October 5th, Amberdata was honored with The Digital Banker Digital Assets Award for Excellence in Digital Asset Innovation. The Global Digital Assets Awards, organized by The Digital Banker, exist to honor the world's pre-eminent and groundbreaking digital asset participants and market infrastructure providers transforming the ecosystem.
"Amberdata is quickly emerging as a leading digital asset data provider and provides comprehensive insights and granular data on blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance." - The Digital Banker
Amberdata provides institutional-grade data infrastructure for banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions interested in entering the digital asset class. The Amberdata platform delivers comprehensive historical and real-time on-chain, DeFi, and market data, eliminating the need to source and integrate data from multiple vendors. Amberdata's datasets and analytics tools provide actionable insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with actionable information for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance.
"We're honored to receive these awards recognizing the excellence of our digital asset data and analytics solutions," said Shawn Douglass, CEO, Amberdata, "Our institutional customers consider our platform to be fundamental infrastructure driving their strategies and success in digital assets. These awards are further validation of our leadership in the digital asset data and analytics market. We'd like to congratulate all the other outstanding nominees."
About Amberdata
Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data, insights, and analytics tools for blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit Amberdata.io
For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or Jonathan(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.
SOURCE Amberdata
Share this article