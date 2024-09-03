Amberdata Secures SOC 2 Type II Certification for Unmatched Security and Compliance

Unqualified opinion on Amberdata's SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates the highest standard of security and compliance
MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, announces that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Amberdata provides enterprise-level security for customer data secured in the Amberdata system.
Amberdata was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada, and provides risk management and assurance services which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.
An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Amberdata's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.
"Our institutional customer base requires us to implement a strong security compliance program, and the transparency provided by a SOC report is essential to grow our business," said Shawn Douglass, CEO of Amberdata, "The fact that Amberdata achieved an unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report proves that we have the necessary controls and processes in place for compliance. Having our testing conducted by Prescient Assurance, the leader in security testing and compliance for SaaS companies, will provide additional assurance around our security, availability, and processing integrity to our customers."
Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.
For more information about Prescient Assurance, visit prescientsecurity.com or contact [email protected]. To learn more about Amberdata's SOC 2 compliance updates,visit: http://www.amberdata.io/trust-center/.
About Amberdata
Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data, market intelligence and risk analytics. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure empowering the financial markets of the future. To learn more, visit amberdata.io
