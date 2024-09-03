Amberdata Secures SOC 2 Type II Certification for Unmatched Security and Compliance

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Amberdata's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance. Post this

"Our institutional customer base requires us to implement a strong security compliance program, and the transparency provided by a SOC report is essential to grow our business," said Shawn Douglass, CEO of Amberdata, "The fact that Amberdata achieved an unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report proves that we have the necessary controls and processes in place for compliance. Having our testing conducted by Prescient Assurance, the leader in security testing and compliance for SaaS companies, will provide additional assurance around our security, availability, and processing integrity to our customers."

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.

For more information about Prescient Assurance, visit prescientsecurity.com or contact [email protected]. To learn more about Amberdata's SOC 2 compliance updates,visit: http://www.amberdata.io/trust-center/.

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data, market intelligence and risk analytics. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure empowering the financial markets of the future. To learn more, visit amberdata.io

Media Contact

Robert O'Neil, Amberdata, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], www.amberdata.io

SOURCE Amberdata