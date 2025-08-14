Ambia Ranks No. 140 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Achieving this level of success is a remarkable accomplishment, especially when you consider the many challenges our industry has faced in recent years. Post this

Despite the turbulence of 2023 and 2024—which saw many competitors exit the market—Ambia emerged as a resilient leader. Under the strategic guidance of Co-founder and CEO Conner Ruggio, the company restructured operations and achieved profitability in 2024, strengthening its position at the forefront of renewable energy and home services.

Ambia's success is grounded in its commitment to delivering high-quality services and fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth among its team. By combining top notch operations with personalized service, Ambia helps homeowners gain greater independence while reducing costs and environmental impact. Focused on innovation, integrity, and excellence, Ambia continues to set the standard for what's possible in renewable energy and home improvement.

Conner Ruggio reflected on the company's growth: "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as #140 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. Achieving this level of success is a remarkable accomplishment, especially when you consider the many challenges our industry has faced in recent years. From regulatory hurdles to economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions, we've not only survived but thrived—while many others have struggled or even gone out of business. This recognition underscores the strength and resilience of our elite team. Our growth is a reflection of their unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation. Despite the headwinds, we've built a team that consistently adapts, overcomes obstacles, and continues to deliver real value to our customers. This achievement is a powerful reminder that with the right people, principles, and mindset, it's possible to not only endure but also flourish, even in the toughest of times. We're excited to continue on this path of growth and make an even bigger impact as we transform homes and communities across the nation."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

