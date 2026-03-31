Ambient Clinical Analytics Secures $5M Strategic Investment & Appoints Brian Tufts as CEO to Accelerate Growth of Clinical Analytics, Decision Support, & Workflow Tools

"From the beginning, our goal has been to give care teams the clarity they need to make life-saving decisions in real time. This next chapter allows us to scale that impact across more health systems." Post this

The new capital will be used to accelerate innovation, expand adoption across health systems, and scale Ambient's product, including its FDA Class II-cleared AWARE™ platform system. Built on clinically validated algorithms and Mayo Clinic–licensed technology, the company's platform transforms complex clinical data into intuitive, actionable insights that support faster, more informed decision-making. Additionally, hospitals have leveraged the integrated workflow tools to improve sepsis protocol adherence, which has been correlated to improve both clinical outcomes and financial measures.

Brian Tufts joins Ambient Clinical Analytics with extensive leadership experience from Vantive and Baxter, where he led growth across complex healthcare environments. As CEO, Tufts will focus on expanding Ambient's market presence, deepening strategic partnerships, and advancing the company's mission to redefine how care teams operate in high-acuity environments.

"Hospitals do not lack data; yet doctors and nurses have few resources that deliver clarity in a dynamic clinical environment," said Brian Tufts, Chief Executive Officer. "Ambient is addressing this challenge with our unique combination of real-time clinical analytics, clinical decision support, and workflow tools that meet clinicians where they are. Doctors and nurses love the support as these tools integrate seamlessly into their current practice."

Founder Al Berning will transition to Executive Chairman, continuing to support the company's long-term vision.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to give care teams the clarity they need to make life-saving decisions in real time," said Berning. "This next chapter allows us to scale that impact across more health systems."

Ambient's platform is deployed across bedside care, command centers, and remote monitoring environments, helping healthcare organizations reduce variability in care delivery, improve clinical protocol adherence, and ultimately improve outcomes.

About Ambient Clinical Analytics

Ambient Clinical Analytics is a healthcare technology company pioneering offerings that combine real-time clinical analytics with clinical decision support and workflow tools. Its FDA Class II-cleared and CE-marked platform transforms fragmented clinical data into intuitive, real-time insights to empower clinicians to detect patient deterioration, determine clinical decisions, and coordinate the consistent delivery of high-quality care.

Learn more at www.ambientclinical.com

Media Contact

Tim Kuebelbeck, Ambient Clinical Analytics, 1 612-805-6500, [email protected], www.ambientclinical.com

SOURCE Ambient Clinical Analytics