Ambient launches "presidential-style" AI Daily Briefing for founders, CEOs, and leadership teams

Investor Mode turns VC meetings into well-researched conversations with fund/partner profiles, recent investments, theses, notable co-investors, conversation starters, red flags, and recommended next steps/asks.

Zero new tools to learn: the briefing arrives by email before the day starts, based on Google or Outlook calendar.

One-click dossiers for each event include attendees, org backgrounds, overlaps, open questions, and talking points—designed for CEOs, Chiefs of Staff, and Executive Assistants.

2 minute set up. Connect your calendar and you will have your first briefing within minutes. A 7-Day free trial is standard.

"Shared Brain" for CEOs / Chiefs of Staff / EAs.

"Investor meetings are high-leverage, high stakes, and time-compressed," said Lawrence Coburn, founder & CEO of Ambient. "Investor Mode gives founders a head start: who you're meeting, how they invest, what they've said publicly, what deals they've done lately, and the two or three sharp conversation starters that move things forward. It's like walking in with a Chief of Staff who already did the homework."

"Ambient is like a fractional Chief of Staff for each of our execs - it's a secure note taker, decision log, and task tracker," says Jeff Byers, CEO at Momentous. "Now, with the Ambient Daily Briefing, we are really starting to supercharge our executive team."

How Investor Mode Works (Loom Demo)

Detects investor meetings on your calendar and automatically assembles a meeting-specific investor brief.

Surfaces fund & partner intel from trusted public sources (firm sites, blogs, podcasts, press, profiles) to summarize strategy, stage, check size tendencies, and recent activity.

Preps the opener with curated conversation starters, recommended asks, and potential red flags to anticipate.

Links to a full dossier so founders/EAs can dive deeper when needed.

Daily Briefing: Built for the CEO

Executive-grade morning email that distills decisions, risks, and opportunities for the day ahead.

Blends external + internal context (public research plus meetings history) for relevance you can act on.

Founder-tuned modes for investor calls, hiring loops, board updates, and key customer meetings.

Set up in minutes; insights get sharper as you connect more context.

Privacy by design: customer data is secured, and briefs are generated for your team's eyes only.

Availability

The Ambient Daily Briefing with Investor Mode is available starting September 25, 2025 for self-serve sign-up. Teams can request a live demo or start a trial immediately.

