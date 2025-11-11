Ambiki, Provider of Practice Management Software for Pediatric Clinicians, Becomes New Corporate Partner of ASHA

"Partnering with Ambiki is part of our commitment to ensuring that member SLPs continue to deliver the best service and that their young clients get the best care." Post this

"Leading cutting-edge tools are part of how our member SLPs consistently meet the needs of young Americans facing communication difficulties," said ASHA President Bernadette Mayfield-Clarke, PhD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow. "Partnering with Ambiki is part of our commitment to ensuring that member SLPs continue to deliver the best service and that their young clients get the best care."

"Ambiki and ASHA share a common goal—to empower speech-language pathologists to focus more on their patients and less on administrative barriers," said Ambiki President and Chief Commercial Officer Sameer Trivedi. "We're honored to collaborate with ASHA in advancing the tools, insights, and efficiencies that help pediatric therapy practices thrive."

ASHA member SLPs who are interested in exploring the practice management tools available from Ambiki are invited to visit the Ambiki website.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 241,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. http://www.asha.org

About Ambiki

Ambiki is redefining practice management for pediatric therapy. More than an electronic medical record (EMR) service, Ambiki connects the entire care journey—scheduling, billing, teletherapy, documentation, goal tracking, and compliance—into one integrated, intuitive system. Intelligent automation reduces administrative burden, while Ambiki's robust library of therapy tools—including visual schedules, pacing systems, and activity lists—helps clinicians deliver more engaging and effective sessions.

