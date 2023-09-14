Amboss Quenches Business Demand for Lightning Network Payments with "Hydro" Liquidity Automation

Hydro is a game changer for businesses to get the benefits of the lightning network without trusted custodians, intermediaries, or the headache of channel management. Tweet this

Jesse Shrader, Co-Founder and CEO of Amboss, shared, "Hydro is a game changer for businesses to get the benefits of the lightning network without trusted custodians, intermediaries, or the headache of channel management. As the lightning network welcomes global participation, Hydro simplifies real-time payment infrastructure to bootstrap global circular economies like we've seen in Costa Rica's 'Bitcoin Jungle'."

To date, sourcing liquidity for businesses has been difficult because entrepreneurs are generally more focused on running their business and don't have the time nor the expertise for managing a lightning node. Consequently, lightning adoption has been slow for retailers using full nodes, forcing them to instead rely on trusted custodians that defeat many of the privacy and sovereignty benefits of bitcoin. With Hydro, businesses can finally tap into all of the benefits of adopting the lightning network without any of the headache.

Amboss operates Magma, a marketplace for buying and selling Lightning channels, which Hydro leverages for sourcing high-quality liquidity from an open market. Lightning channels create new pathways for routing payments within the Lightning Network. Selling lightning channels on Magma enables bitcoin savers to earn BTC from opening lightning channels to destinations like online stores, wallets, or other lightning users. Since lightning channels are self-custodial ways to hold bitcoin, Magma enables novel bitcoin yield without custodial risk, avoiding the pitfalls of failed CeFi yield platforms like Celsius and BlockFi.

Hydro works by purchasing select lightning channel leases that meet quality criteria for the lowest available price. Users can set a target node size (capacity) and channels will automatically be purchased using prepaid Amboss credits, called "ambucks." Users can even set a target inbound liquidity, which can enable cost-effective, needs-based channel management.

Amboss is a leading insights provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, using machine learning to offer optimized routing and tools that redefine decentralized finance. Amboss supports businesses and consumers in improving connections and payment routes based on cost, reliability, or reputation as well as enterprise-grade risk management. Amboss operates Magma, the leading marketplace for lightning liquidity and non-custodial yield.

