Amboss Technologies Enables Ghost Addresses for Streaming Bitcoin into Self Custody

We're very excited to announce the release of Ghost Addresses, which solve this problem by enabling anyone to receive payments directly to their self-custodied wallet using what looks like an email address, bypassing these centralized third parties. Post this

This reliance exposes users to the possibility of custodial wallets shutting down or ceasing operations in jurisdictions due to regulator demands, risking fund accessibility and privacy.

Ghost Addresses revolutionize Lightning Network transactions by merging the convenience of familiar lightning address formats with advanced features of the Lightning Network. By incorporating the capabilities of Phantom Nodes and Payments, a load-balancing technique, a Ghost Address provides a simple, yet powerful solution. Users can now receive payments directly to their personalized Ghost Address ([email protected]), to seamlessly receive payments into self-custody without tangling with centralized intermediaries.

At its core, a Ghost Address acts as a static, reusable endpoint for transactions within the Lightning Network. This feature eliminates the repetitive task of generating new invoices for each transaction for all lightning nodes but without requiring any additional infrastructure. Users can prominently display their Ghost Address on various platforms, ensuring a seamless payment experience.

For more information about Ghost Addresses and how to integrate them into your Lightning Network experience, visit https://amboss.space or https://ghst.to.

For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or phil(at)melrosepr(dot)com.

About Amboss Technologies

Amboss is a leading provider of payment operations solutions for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, using machine learning to offer optimized routing and tools that redefine decentralized finance. Amboss supports businesses and consumers in improving connections and payment routes based on cost, reliability, or reputation as well as enterprise-grade risk management. Amboss operates Magma, the leading marketplace for lightning liquidity and non-custodial yield.

SOURCE Amboss Technologies