Ambrosia Biosciences announces $16MM Series A Financing

Ambrosia Biosciences announces the closing of our Series A financing. Led by BVF Partners and Boulder Ventures, this funding will allow us to launch operations in Boulder, CO and fuel our exceptional drug discovery team.

Initiates Small Molecule Drug Discovery Campaign targeting Obesity and other Metabolic Disorders

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ambrosia Biosciences Inc ("Ambrosia" or "the Company"), today announced the successful first closing of its Series A financing. The financing totaled $16 million, and was led by BVF Partners and Boulder Ventures. Ambrosia's financing will be used to scale up its drug discovery programs and laboratory operations in Boulder, CO.