Ambrosia Biosciences Further Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Jason Haddock

"I'm pleased to share Ambrosia has made rapid and meaningful advances across its pipeline and we look forward to presenting preclinical data on the first of our orally delivered small molecule targets before year end," said Nick Traggis, founder, Chief Executive Officer, Ambrosia.

Mr. Haddock most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of ArcherDX, prior to its acquisition by Invitae, and was Chief Financial Officer of Array BioPharma Inc., prior to its acquisition by Pfizer Inc. Prior to Array BioPharma, Jason held roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb including CFO and COO of the Asia Pacific, Europe and U.S. business units. He also currently serves as a board member at publicly held life sciences companies PYC Therapeutics and Merus N.V.

"Ambrosia is developing orally delivered, small molecule-based therapies for obesity and other metabolic disorders, which we believe will lead the next generation of drugs for which there remains a high unmet need," said Jason Haddock. "I'm excited to join a team that I believe has the right leadership, pipeline and scientific expertise to deliver on this promise for patients and providers."

Mr. Haddock joins recent addition to the board, John Orwin, who brings over 35 years of experience across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. John is currently a Venture Partner at Samsara BioCapital and serves on the Board of Directors of Travere Therapeutics, Cargo Therapeutics (Chair), AnaptysBio (Chair) and Nested Therapeutics (Chair). He previously served on the Board of Directors of Array BioPharma, Inc. and Seagen, Inc., as well as CEO at several public companies.

Ambrosia's drug discovery efforts are also supported by an industry-leading scientific advisory board including the recent addition of Richard DiMarchi, Distinguished Professor at Indiana University and a former executive at Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

About Ambrosia Biosciences Inc.

Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. is a privately held drug discovery company developing orally delivered, small molecule-based therapies for obesity and other metabolic disorders. For more information, please visit www.ambrosiabiosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," "goals," or "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Ambrosia's goals and strategic plans. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Moreover, Ambrosia operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for its management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements it may make. Ambrosia undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

