AMC and Schoox Partner to Deliver Interactive Compliance Training

"We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Schoox and extend the reach of our award-winning compliance content via their LMS," said Mark Gutweiler, President of AMC. "They have extensive experience delivering powerful learning experiences to frontline workers."

AMC's accessible, mobile-friendly course library is current with the latest guidance from government agencies, including the CDC, OSHA, WHO, and many others.

"Healthcare organizations are looking to reduce risk, increase customer satisfaction, and improve patient outcomes," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We are excited to work with AMC to serve up training addressing these critical challenges."

Schoox's LMS modernizes training, engages team members, and boosts staff retention, allowing healthcare organizations to stay focused on their core mission of delivering quality care.

About AMC

American Medical Compliance (AMC) is at the forefront of delivering top-tier regulatory compliance solutions to the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Offering a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond meeting federal and state regulations, AMC distinguishes itself with its ability to provide tailored online compliance training along with continual support. Additionally, AMC takes pride in offering custom course development and access to an extensive library of over 300 courses, ensuring healthcare facilities have a wide range of resources to meet their specific needs. This approach allows healthcare providers to concentrate on delivering superior patient care while seamlessly aligning with compliance protocols. With a steadfast commitment to elevating patient safety and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare operations, AMC stands as your dependable guide through the complexities of healthcare compliance.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

