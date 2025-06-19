AMC expands DaVinci Toolkit to Support Teams Phone Extensibility for Dynamics 365 Contact Center

AMC Technology has expanded its DaVinci Toolkit to support Teams Phone extensibility within Dynamics 365 Contact Center, enabling unified, AI-driven contact center experiences.

RICHMOND, Va., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMC Technology, a leader in contact center integration and agent experience solutions, today announced a powerful enhancement to its DaVinci Toolkit, enabling Dynamics 365 Contact Center (D365CC) customers to leverage Microsoft Teams Phone extensibility and build intelligent, AI-driven CCaaS solutions across all major CRM and ERP platforms.

With this integration, organizations can now unify voice, video, messaging, and AI-powered insights directly within their CRM or ERP workspace—eliminating context-switching, improving agent efficiency, and accelerating innovation.

"Extending DaVinci with Teams Phone extensibility for Dynamics 365 Contact Center unifies presence, workflows, and AI-driven capabilities across UCaaS, CCaaS, CRM/ERP, and home-grown apps in a single Teams-centric framework. This empowers CX and IT leaders to simplify administration, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction, all while preserving the technology roadmap they already trust." - Praveen Ravela, Chief Technology Officer, AMC Technology

Through support for Teams Phone extensibility for D365CC, AMC's DaVinci Toolkit embeds Azure Communication Services–based telephony and Microsoft's advanced AI toolkit into the agent interface. Agents can now deliver exceptional customer service within the platforms they use every day—without ever leaving their CRM.

This extensible integration model includes:

Azure Communication Services: In-app call controls via Calling SDK

Azure OpenAI: Conversational AI, real-time summarization, and sentiment analysis

Azure Copilot Studio: Context-aware next-best-action guidance

Microsoft Power Platform: Low-code dashboards and automations

Azure Cognitive Services: Real-time transcription, translation, OCR, and advanced analytics

Together, these tools simplify telephony management while empowering intelligent, AI-first customer experiences across platforms.

DaVinci Extends Intelligent Contact Center Capabilities Across CRM & ERP

AMC has extended support for D365CC use cases across a wide range of systems, enabling agents to access voice, video, and messaging tools within leading platforms such as:

Salesforce Cloud & Service Cloud Voice (BYOT with Einstein AI)

ServiceNow

SAP CRM, SAP On-Premise, and SAP Cloud

Oracle Cloud and Oracle Siebel

Epic, Zendesk, and custom-built applications

Agents benefit from features like click-to-dial, AI-assisted insights, and real-time guidance, all embedded directly in the CRM/ERP interface, reducing complexity and boosting performance.

Seamless Teams Interoperability for Agents

The DaVinci Toolkit also enables Teams interoperability for D365CC agents, allowing authentication through Microsoft Entra ID and supporting peer-to-peer and contact center calling via the Teams client. Agents can operate entirely within their existing CRM or ERP environment while applying organizational policies and leveraging Microsoft Teams as their endpoint.

"This release is another step toward our broader vision: making the DaVinci Toolkit the definitive answer to enterprise integration needs for the modern, AI-first contact center. By embedding Azure Communication Services and Microsoft's AI stack directly into any CRM or ERP, we give organizations the freedom to innovate rapidly while safeguarding existing investments." - Praveen Ravela, Chief Technology Officer, AMC Technology

About AMC Technology

AMC Technology is a services-led contact center integration company with over 30 years of hands-on expertise. We help enterprises solve complex communication challenges by combining expert consulting with a powerful, proven platform. From integrating diverse tech stacks and enabling AI through real-time transcription to bridging the gap between premise and cloud systems, AMC delivers smooth, scalable solutions—without the need for custom builds.

We're trusted by global enterprises to modernize their contact center operations and drive measurable business outcomes, faster.

For more information, visit www.amctechnology.com

Media Contact

Mariah Mays, AMC Technology, 1 8044198610, [email protected], amctechnology.com

SOURCE AMC Technology