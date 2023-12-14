AMC Expands Outreach of Thanksgiving Dinner Deliveries Program

"Thanksgiving is no time to go hungry, and the dinner deliveries program is one way we can give something back," said Danielle Holloway McCarthy, AMC President. Post this

"Thanksgiving is no time to go hungry, and the dinner deliveries program is one way we can give something back," said McCarthy, noting that AMC refers to its residents as VIPs. "This goes to our core goal of making coming home the best part of the day for our VIPs. We're trying to help them build long-lasting home atmospheres, and this is one way we can communicate that value."

ErinLynn Scott, Regional Property Coordinator at AMC, has been overseeing the Thanksgiving deliveries since the program's inception in 2010. In the early years, she said, 150–200 dinners were delivered annually. But since 2020, with COVID and other economic factors, the number of annual dinners has risen to over 300. This year's 416 meals marked an all-time high for the program.

"The number of dinner deliveries is definitely trending upward," Scott said, "as COVID hit hard for many families and things are much more expensive now."

AMC manages 61 different properties throughout Southern California, totaling around 11,000 individual apartment units. Toward the end of October, Community Directors managing each property nominate families they think would be a good fit for the Thanksgiving deliveries that year. The community managers can either let the approved families know in advance or surprise them with their meal the week of Thanksgiving.

"Most of the recipients are overwhelmed," Scott said. "They're very emotional and often taken aback that someone recognizes their situation and cares about making their Thanksgiving memorable. At AMC, our VIPs are every bit as much a part of the AMC family as any of us working in the office. That type of attitude really blows them away, and they appreciate us stepping up and showing we care."

Each dinner delivery offers a cornucopia of goodness, including the following items:

13–15-pound turkey.

10-pound bag of potatoes.

2-pound bag of frozen mixed vegetables.

Box of stuffing.

Pumpkin pie.

AMC partners with Costco in Laguna for the turkeys and El Super in Santa Ana for the rest of the dinner package inclusions. R³ sorts and delivers the dinner items to three AMC communities in Santa Ana, Fullerton and Riverside that serve as hubs for the other properties close to them. The dinner packages are then delivered by the Community Directors at the individual properties.

Scott said she looks forward to coordinating the program for years to come.

"As our organization continues to grow, this program is something that is still true to each of our hearts," she said. "It's always a wonderful way for us to begin the holiday season. It's so humbling to be a part of bringing such joy to our VIPs."

