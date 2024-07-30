AMC Gives Back to Community Families with Backpack Drive

"Our Backpack Drive is one of my favorite volunteer efforts of the year, and it remains a cornerstone of AMC's community outreach initiatives," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. Post this

"Our Backpack Drive is one of my favorite volunteer efforts of the year, and it remains a cornerstone of AMC's community outreach initiatives," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. "For many families, purchasing school supplies can be a financial burden. Initiatives like this relieve this pressure, allowing parents to allocate their limited resources to other essential needs. By providing these backpacks, AMC aims to ensure that every child possible within our communities starts the school year equipped with the necessary tools to succeed academically."

This marks the 11th annual year of the drive, which started as a program for one specific property before expanding throughout the Irvine-based property management company's portfolio in 2021. The backpacks and school supplies are donated by industry partners and bolstered by donations from team members into AMC's Charitable Giving Fund, which is used to help subsidize multiple charity efforts throughout the year.

All the backpacks were stuffed with school supplies at the company's warehouse by volunteer team members. The backpacks will be distributed this week to individual community directors for delivery to their intended recipients at their apartment homes. The process begins each year when community directors identify and nominate individuals from their communities.

"It's a beautiful thing to see a child's eyes light up when they receive the backpack their community director has hand-picked out for them," said Katie Tanner, AMC's People Potential Ambassador. "The parents are always so appreciative, and we love knowing that we made going back to school an easier process for families in our communities. It's always a joy to watch their genuine happiness unfold."

AMC and R³ give back to their communities in myriad ways throughout the year, including efforts to provide full Thanksgiving dinners and holiday gifts for families in need and providing assistance to team members through the Charitable Giving Fund. For example, AMC team members also participated in this month's CHOC Walk at Disneyland, raising money for children's health and well-being.

"The annual school drive is one way our team members show their deep-seated dedication to the families in their communities," said McCarthy. "Creating a family atmosphere in our company and at our properties remains one of our highest priorities."

About AMC and R³

AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc., a real estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC maintains and operates nearly 12,000 multifamily units in Southern California. R³ is a leader and innovator in the construction industry, specializing in high-volume renovations for multifamily clients in Southern California. Find out more at amcliving.com or r3construction.com.

Media Contact

Camille Krahe Hardy, Advanced Management Company, (949) 595-5969, [email protected], https://www.amcliving.com/

SOURCE Advanced Management Company