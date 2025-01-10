AMC Steps Up with Housing Relief for Families Affected by Wildfires

"We understand the critical need for safe, stable housing for those who have lost their homes or been displaced. AMC is committed to supporting these families and helping them rebuild during this challenging time," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. Post this

5% Discount on Rent: Displaced residents will receive a 5% reduction in market rent for the entirety of their lease term.

Immediate Move-Ins: AMC is prepared to expedite the move-in process to provide swift relief.

Fully Furnished Apartments: AMC will provide fully furnished apartments to those forced to relocate.

Flexible Lease Terms: Recognizing that recovery and rebuilding can be an unpredictable and challenging process, various lease term options, including month-to-month, are available.

Additional Benefits: Displaced individuals are also eligible for any current community concessions in addition to the 5% discount.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these devastating wildfires," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. "We understand the critical need for safe, stable housing for those who have lost their homes or been displaced. AMC is committed to supporting these families and helping them rebuild during this challenging time."

Those affected by the wildfires can visit amcliving.com to inquire about available units. AMC's team is ready to assist with applications and ensure a seamless and swift move-in process.

Applicants must meet the standard community criteria for leasing and show verification of displacement due to the wildfires.

About AMC

AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc., a real estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC maintains and operates nearly 12,000 multifamily units in Southern California. Find out more at amcliving.com.

Media Contact

Hannah Hodulik, Advanced Management Company, (949) 595-5900, [email protected], https://www.amcliving.com/

