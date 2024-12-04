AMC Technology announces DaVinci™ AI Starter Kit for Microsoft Copilot

The new application enables companies to test and develop AI strategies with expert support, while exploring Microsoft Copilot integration in their contact centers

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMC Technology, a long-standing global leader in contact center solutions for complex environments, is pioneering a new approach to AI in call centers with its DaVinci™ AI Starter Kit for Microsoft Copilot.

AMC's DaVinci AI Starter Kit integrates with Microsoft Copilot Studio Bots so businesses can modernize their operations and utilize generative AI. This integration works with both on-premise phone systems and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platforms, plus CRM, ERP and home-grown applications without disruption.

"A leading advantage of the DaVinci AI Starter Kit is its ability to feed real-time transcription from live conversations directly into Microsoft Copilot Studio Bots and Azure AI Services," said Praveen Ravela, CTO at AMC Technology, "This ensures an organization's AI tools are always up-to-date and relevant, and AI-enables their workforce so they can provide superior customer experiences."

Through DaVinci's App for Microsoft Copilot Studio, the toolkit provides organizations with full control over their data, enabling customized storage, sharing and usage while avoiding security risks that are common with pre-built solutions. By using an organization's knowledge sources to train AI, the starter kit delivers accurate, context-specific responses that improve both customer and agent interactions. The DaVinci Toolkit's design allows businesses to adjust workflows, AI models and integrations over time to meet changing needs.

The DaVinci AI Starter Kit enhances Microsoft Copilot with advanced context-tracking capabilities, delivering real-time, stage-specific assistance during customer interactions. In parallel, this helps contact center leaders tackle common challenges like agent and customer satisfaction, average handling time, cost per call, agent turnover, net promoter score and more, by ai-powering their workforce with enhancements that help:

Quickly retrieve accurate information using real-time conversation transcripts to improve response times and service quality.

Provide intelligent suggestions to agents during interactions by leveraging real-time transcripts to enhance decision-making and customer satisfaction.

Streamline repetitive tasks with automation, allowing employees to focus on more complex and value-added activities.

Notify supervisors in real-time about critical issues for timely intervention.

Generate concise summaries of customer interactions to save time and improve accuracy.

Organizations can utilize new and existing CRM and CCaaS platforms to integrate with DaVinci's Toolkit, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Oracle CX, SAP CRM and Epic. It also supports communication solutions like Amazon Connect, NICE CXone, Genesys Cloud, Cisco, Twilio, RingCentral, Five9, Alvaria and Avaya, providing a flexible and vendor-agnostic solution for modern contact center needs.

The DaVinci AI Starter Kit for Microsoft Copilot includes a 30-day Microsoft Copilot license, 30-day DaVinci Agent licenses from AMC Technology, and up to 5 hours of expert support for installation, setup, and orchestration of AI-driven use cases with Copilot, all for $3,500. You can find more information on AMC's website at www.amctechnology.com.

"AMC's DaVinci AI Starter Kit for Microsoft Copilot enables businesses to leverage AI for improved customer experiences and operational efficiency. By integrating with Microsoft Copilot Studio Bots and Azure AI Services, it provides a comprehensive solution to the challenges faced by CX leaders, empowering them to deliver exceptional service and achieve their strategic goals," said Ravela.

About AMC Technology

AMC Technology is a global leader in providing services that empower and drive efficiency for contact centers since 1995. We improve interactions between agents, customers, businesses, and communities through our flagship product, DaVinci™. DaVinci provides best-of-breed contact center integration applications, services grounded in years of industry experience and a powerhouse platform, enabling the building and deployment of exceptional customer experiences.

Microsoft Copilot is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

