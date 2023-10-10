AMC Technology announces new integration application for Microsoft Teams

The launch of this integration application [for Microsoft Teams] signifies a transformative blended communication experience that fills a critical gap in the industry," shared Sara Stout, Director of User Acquisition at AMC Technology. Tweet this

DaVinci for Microsoft Teams effortlessly integrates CRM interactions from CCaaS, telephony systems, and internal communications on the Teams platform, while extending valuable customer data access to diverse business units, including marketing, finance, customer experience, and overall organizational decision-making.

Pre-built integration applications, like Microsoft Teams, are just a fraction of the offering the overall DaVinci platform provides for customer experience organizations. The platform's powerhouse offering provides orchestration benefits in both deployment and experience including, interaction data that can be used for Artificial Intelligence training, secure data protection, abilities to trigger flows based on events in decoupled services, and more.

"In an ever-evolving landscape of customer experience, DaVinci for Microsoft Teams represents a pivotal step towards aligning our product offerings with our customer's needs, especially as organizations are looking at innovative ways to use Teams' Voice amid the decoupling from the desktop app," shared Stout.

About AMC Technology

AMC Technology is a global leader in contact center orchestration, bringing people together through great interactions since 1995. We improve interactions between agents, customers, businesses, and communities through our flagship product, DaVinci™. DaVinci integrates best-of-breed contact center applications with communication channels on a powerhouse orchestration platform enabling the building and deployment of customer experiences.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information please contact Mariah Mays at [email protected], (804)419-8610.

SOURCE AMC Technology