AMC Technology Celebrates 30 Years as a Leader in Contact Center Modernization

"In the past, our success came from tailored, pre-packaged solutions that met complex enterprise needs," said Anthony Uliano, CEO and Founder at AMC Technology. "Customer engagement strategies are evolving as they're now adding AI to their bespoke use case orchestration. Since Salesforce is leading that evolution, we're growing our investment in their platform to ensure we're aligned with where the industry is headed in 2026."

As the Agentic Enterprise continues to evolve, AMC is deepening its investment in Salesforce, aligning with its leadership in responsive, human-centered automation. AMC ensures organizations can adopt modern features like real-time transcription, unified routing, and Einstein Customer Insights without replacing on-premise systems.

"Success in this era doesn't go to those who adopt AI the fastest, but to those who adopt it the wisest," said Praveen Ravela, Chief Technology Officer at AMC Technology. "Wise adoption starts with outcomes, not tools. It means focusing on measurable ROI, testing in short cycles, keeping humans in the loop and architecting for flexibility."

AMC continues to prove its ability to deliver meaningful results by combining deep technical expertise with a consultative approach. In a recent win, the team projected $500,000 in annual savings over a competing solution. As they enter their 31st year, they remain focused on driving more customers toward measurable, high-impact outcomes.

"I've had the privilege of watching our team grow, adapt and stay focused on helping businesses build stronger customer connections," said Rosemary Branch, Chief Revenue Officer and 28-year team member at AMC Technology, "Celebrating 30 years is a proud milestone. It reflects our commitment to our customers, our people and the future we're building together."

To mark the milestone, AMC Technology celebrated with a company-wide trip to Universal Studios in Orlando during the first week of December.

