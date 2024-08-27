AMC Technology's DaVinci™ empowers Avaya users with transcription-driven AI services

AMC Technology's DaVinci app delivers a scalable, AI-driven transcription solution for Avaya users, offering a cost-effective alternative to complex development

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As contact centers continue to identify strategies to enhance operations with artificial intelligence, AMC Technology maintains its unique position in the industry. AMC provides Avaya on-premise users with a transcription-driven AI solution through their DaVinci app for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

"What makes this solution most appealing is its ability to offer Avaya on-premise and Private Cloud users seamless access to a certified solution where they can start small and scale intelligently with AI capabilities, which would otherwise require significant investment in development," said Anthony Uliano, CEO of AMC Technology.

Avaya users can integrate with Salesforce Open CTI or Service Cloud Voice, taking advantage of essential call controls immediately. Transcription services are compatible with advanced AI functionality from Salesforce Einstein. This provides interactions tailored to organizations' data and generated with AI for options like Intent, Automatic Call Summaries, Next Best Actions and Recommendations for call wrap-ups. These can be tested and implemented at the business's discretion.

The DaVinci Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with Avaya Aura Communication Manager and Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services is Certified through Avaya's Interoperability Testing.

About AMC Technology

AMC Technology is a global leader in contact center orchestration, bringing people together through great interactions since 1995. We improve interactions between agents, customers, businesses, and communities through our flagship product, DaVinci™. DaVinci integrates best-of-breed contact center applications with communication channels on a powerhouse orchestration platform, enabling the building and deployment of exceptional customer experiences.

