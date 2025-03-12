AMD'S MOST ADVANCED GAMING DESKTOP PROCESSORS, THE RYZEN 9000X3D SERIES PROCESSORS, NOW AVAILABLE IN iBUYPOWER GAMING PCS

Feel Unmatched Power in High-Performance Gaming and Content Creation with 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache, advanced Zen 5 architecture, and 4nm technology for Supreme Power

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iBUYPOWER, a leading system integrator of high-performance custom and prebuilt gaming PCs, announced today the general availability of computer systems using AMD's new line of AMD Ryzen™ 9 9000X3D series CPUs – the 9900X3D and 9950X3D. Starting today, customers eager to jump into the world of PC gaming can now do so with an AMD Ryzen-equipped computer, which is backed by iBUYPOWER's comprehensive warranty consisting of three years labor and two-years parts. To purchase an iBUYPOWER system with an AMD Ryzen 9 9000X3D series, please visit: https://www.ibuypower.com/gaming-pcs/amd-desktops/ryzen-9000-series

AMD's Ryzen™ 9 9000X3D Series processors are built with exclusive AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology, enabling the largest on-chip memory available on a gaming processor with up-to 144 Megabytes. The new CPUs were also designed for AMD's AM5 platform, which is enabled with the fastest DDR5 memory speeds, and is equipped with PCIe® 5.0 for incredible bandwidth. Those who purchase an iBUYPOWER system with a new 9000X3D Series processor can feel ultimate performance in any game or creative workload with AMD EXPO™ technology, which was designed for increased frequencies to unlock higher and smoother frame rates.

As the leading system integrator, iBUYPOWER will have initial and limited availability of the 9900X3D and 9950X3D CPU, with expected restocks to arrive as soon as possible. Customers can click "Notify Me" when selecting an AMD Ryzen 9 9000X3D Series Processor-equipped PC to be informed once systems can be configured with the new GPUs. Initial configurations available via iBUYPOWER's custom configurator include two high-performance systems – one with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D CPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000MHZ RAM, a 850W PSU, and 2TB of NVMe storage, and another with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU, 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RAM, an 1000W PSU, and 2TB of NVMe storage. Configurations start at $2,799.

Custom iBUYPOWER PCs can now be purchased with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D, or a 9950X3D CPU, while supplies last, at iBUYPOWER.com. Various configurations using the new CPU are priced at MSRPs starting at $2,799.

More information on future iBUYPOWER RDY prebuilt gaming PCs using AMD's Ryzen 9 9000X3D Series processors from iBUYPOWER.com will be shared soon.

iBUYPOWER is a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America. The company was founded in 1999 on its core values of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition. These values are reflected in the company's promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers since its founding. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with hardware and software brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and many more. iBUYPOWER is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Information about the company and its products can be found at: https://www.ibuypower.com

© 2025 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, 3D V-Cache, EXPO, Radeon, Ryzen and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Certain AMD technologies may require third-party enablement or activation. Supported features may vary by operating system. Please confirm with the system manufacturer for specific features. No technology or product can be completely secure.

