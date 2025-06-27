Ameda GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump Wins 2025 Baby Innovation Award

Ameda has announced that its GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump won the 2025 Baby Innovation Award for Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year. Recognized for its breakthrough design and comfort, GLO™ features Milk Optimizing Technology™ inspired by hospital-grade pumps, offering moms customizable modes and suction levels for optimal milk expression. With a hands-free, discreet design and hospital-level performance, GLO™ brings powerful, mom-friendly innovation to the market. The pump is available now through Ameda's direct channels, distributors, and online retailers.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ameda, a trusted leader in hospital-grade breastfeeding products, is proud to announce that the Ameda GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump has received the 2025 Baby Innovation Award for Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year. This honor recognizes the most forward-thinking advancements in baby care, and GLO™ was selected for its breakthrough design, comfort, and performance.
Built on Ameda's hospital legacy, the GLO™ wearable pump is the first of its kind to feature Milk Optimizing Technology™, a system inspired by the suction rhythm and performance standards of the most effective multi-user hospital pumps. By combining four unique modes (Stimulation, Expression, Massage, and Auto) with 15 customizable suction levels, GLO™ gives moms the ability to fine-tune their pumping experience for maximum comfort and output — helping more moms get more milk, more comfortably.
Key features of the Ameda GLO™ include:
- Hands-free, tubing-free design that fits discreetly into a bra
- High-performance suction backed by Ameda's hospital engineering standards
- Up to 100 minutes of battery life per USB-C charge
- Comes with 24mm flanges plus 17mm, 19mm, and 21mm Soft Flange Inserts; other sizes available separately
- Quiet motor and LED display for discreet use on the go
"This award recognizes our mission to bring hospital-grade reliability into mom-friendly form factors," said Brian Warren, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Ameda. "GLO™ delivers power, comfort, and confidence — it truly is the pump we all wish existed sooner."
Availability
Ameda GLO™ is available now through:
- Direct order for established Ameda customers and healthcare partners
- Authorized hospital and retail distributors
- Consumer channels including ameda.com and Amazon
