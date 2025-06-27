Ameda GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump Wins 2025 Baby Innovation Award

Ameda has announced that its GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump won the 2025 Baby Innovation Award for Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year. Recognized for its breakthrough design and comfort, GLO™ features Milk Optimizing Technology™ inspired by hospital-grade pumps, offering moms customizable modes and suction levels for optimal milk expression. With a hands-free, discreet design and hospital-level performance, GLO™ brings powerful, mom-friendly innovation to the market. The pump is available now through Ameda's direct channels, distributors, and online retailers.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ameda, a trusted leader in hospital-grade breastfeeding products, is proud to announce that the Ameda GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump has received the 2025 Baby Innovation Award for Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year. This honor recognizes the most forward-thinking advancements in baby care, and GLO™ was selected for its breakthrough design, comfort, and performance.