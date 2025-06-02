Ameda Launches GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump -- Hospital Strength Meets True Hands-Free Freedom

"We collaborated with pumping moms and several international board-certified lactation consultants to shape both the performance and design of GLO," said Brian Warren, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Ameda. Post this

"We collaborated with pumping moms and several international board-certified lactation consultants to shape both the performance and design of GLO," said Brian Warren, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Ameda. "The GLO Wearable Pump was built around what moms told us they needed most—comfort, discretion, and power without compromise. We're proud to see 90% of testers say they would choose GLO over their previous pump."

Key Features of the Ameda GLO Wearable Pump:

Hands-Free Design: Sleek, tubing-free cups and 8.6 oz motors for full mobility

Hospital Grade Suction: 15 suction levels and 4 modes (Stimulation, Expression, Massage, Auto)

Memory Function: Automatically resumes your last-used suction level and mode

Milk Optimization Technology: Pre-programmed suction patterns modeled after natural nursing rhythms to support letdown and efficient milk flow—while still giving moms full control

Whisper-Quiet Operation: Pump confidently at home, at work, or on the go—without drawing attention

100-Minute Battery Life: Pump longer on a single USB-C charge

6 oz Collection Cups: Leak-resistant, reusable, and easy to clean

Backed by Ameda: Includes 1-year warranty and award-winning ParentCare support

Each kit includes: two wearable pumps, 24mm flanges, diaphragms, valves, two USB-C charging cables, soft inserts (17mm, 19mm, 21mm), and bra extenders. GLO is also compatible with Ameda's full range of Universal Soft Flange Inserts (11mm–21mm) for optimal fit and effective expression.

Proven Mom Preference

In a January 2025 preference study, pumping moms from Ameda's national user base tested the GLO pump exclusively for two weeks. All had experience with at least one other pump, and most had used multiple types and brands, including hospital-grade, wearable, and

hands-free models.

90% said they would be likely or very likely to choose GLO if shopping for a wearable breast pump

87% preferred GLO's hands-free operation over their current or previous pump

87% found GLO more comfortable than their current or previous pump

90% said GLO felt more lightweight and portable than their current or previous pump

(Source: Ameda internal mom preference study, January 2025)

Availability & Media Kit Ameda GLO is available now at Glo Wearable Breast Pump | Hands Free Breast Pump | Ameda, on Amazon, and through hospitals, lactation consultants, breast pump retailers, and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers. High-resolution product and in-use images are available here: Ameda GLO Press Images May 2025 - Dropbox

About Ameda

Ameda has supported breastfeeding families for over 80 years with trusted hospital-grade pumps and mom-focused innovation. From NICUs to nurseries, Ameda products help parents achieve their breastfeeding goals—backed by comfort, care, and clinical excellence. Trusted by Hospitals. Loved by Moms. Learn more at https://www.ameda.com

Media Contact

Joe Najmi, Ameda, Inc., 1 (866) 992-6332, [email protected], https://www.ameda.com

SOURCE Ameda, Inc.