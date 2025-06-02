Ameda Launches GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump -- Hospital Strength Meets True Hands-Free Freedom

Ameda, a pioneer in hospital-grade breast pump technology, announces the launch of the GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump—a powerful, hands-free solution designed for modern moms. Developed with input from both healthcare professionals and pumping mothers, GLO combines hospital-strength suction with a discreet, all-in-one wearable design. Featuring 15 suction levels, natural nursing patterns, whisper-quiet operation, and a 100-minute USB-C charge, GLO empowers moms to pump comfortably and confidently, anytime, anywhere. In a January 2025 preference study, 90% of testers said they would choose GLO over their previous pump. Now available through Ameda, Amazon, and medical providers.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ameda, a leader in hospital-grade breast pump innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Ameda GLO™ Wearable Breast Pump, a compact, powerful, and truly hands-free solution designed with insights from both pumping moms and healthcare experts.
GLO delivers hospital-strength performance in a sleek, all-in-one wearable design—with no external tubes, bottles, or cords. It fits comfortably in a bra, so moms can pump discreetly, confidently, and hands-free wherever life takes them.
"We collaborated with pumping moms and several international board-certified lactation consultants to shape both the performance and design of GLO," said Brian Warren, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Ameda. "The GLO Wearable Pump was built around what moms told us they needed most—comfort, discretion, and power without compromise. We're proud to see 90% of testers say they would choose GLO over their previous pump."
Key Features of the Ameda GLO Wearable Pump:
- Hands-Free Design: Sleek, tubing-free cups and 8.6 oz motors for full mobility
- Hospital Grade Suction: 15 suction levels and 4 modes (Stimulation, Expression, Massage, Auto)
- Memory Function: Automatically resumes your last-used suction level and mode
- Milk Optimization Technology: Pre-programmed suction patterns modeled after natural nursing rhythms to support letdown and efficient milk flow—while still giving moms full control
- Whisper-Quiet Operation: Pump confidently at home, at work, or on the go—without drawing attention
- 100-Minute Battery Life: Pump longer on a single USB-C charge
- 6 oz Collection Cups: Leak-resistant, reusable, and easy to clean
- Backed by Ameda: Includes 1-year warranty and award-winning ParentCare support
Each kit includes: two wearable pumps, 24mm flanges, diaphragms, valves, two USB-C charging cables, soft inserts (17mm, 19mm, 21mm), and bra extenders. GLO is also compatible with Ameda's full range of Universal Soft Flange Inserts (11mm–21mm) for optimal fit and effective expression.
Proven Mom Preference
In a January 2025 preference study, pumping moms from Ameda's national user base tested the GLO pump exclusively for two weeks. All had experience with at least one other pump, and most had used multiple types and brands, including hospital-grade, wearable, and
hands-free models.
- 90% said they would be likely or very likely to choose GLO if shopping for a wearable breast pump
- 87% preferred GLO's hands-free operation over their current or previous pump
- 87% found GLO more comfortable than their current or previous pump
- 90% said GLO felt more lightweight and portable than their current or previous pump
(Source: Ameda internal mom preference study, January 2025)
Availability & Media Kit Ameda GLO is available now at Glo Wearable Breast Pump | Hands Free Breast Pump | Ameda, on Amazon, and through hospitals, lactation consultants, breast pump retailers, and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers. High-resolution product and in-use images are available here: Ameda GLO Press Images May 2025 - Dropbox
About Ameda
Ameda has supported breastfeeding families for over 80 years with trusted hospital-grade pumps and mom-focused innovation. From NICUs to nurseries, Ameda products help parents achieve their breastfeeding goals—backed by comfort, care, and clinical excellence. Trusted by Hospitals. Loved by Moms. Learn more at https://www.ameda.com
