Amedeo Pizza Introduces a Fresh New Menu for Las Vegas Customers

The local Italian restaurant expands its online ordering experience with pizza, pasta, appetizers, family specials, and Italian favorites available for pickup and delivery.

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amedeo Pizza, a local Italian restaurant serving the Las Vegas community, is pleased to announce the launch of its refreshed menu, giving customers more ways to enjoy fresh pizza, comforting pasta, shareable appetizers, family-style meals, and classic Italian favorites.

The updated menu is designed for today's Las Vegas diners who want quality, variety, and convenience in one place. Whether customers are planning a quick lunch, a family dinner, a casual night at home, or a group meal, Amedeo Pizza now makes it easier to explore favorite Italian dishes and place an online order for pickup or delivery.

The new menu highlights the restaurant's signature focus on Italian comfort food. Guests can choose from classic and specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, antipasti, salads, soups, sandwiches, family specials, desserts, and drinks. The menu gives customers the flexibility to keep their order simple or build a complete Italian meal with appetizers, entrées, sides, and sweet finishes.

"Our goal has always been to give customers food that feels warm, familiar, and satisfying," said a spokesperson for Amedeo Pizza. "With our refreshed menu and online ordering options, we want every guest to enjoy a smoother experience, whether they are picking up dinner on the way home or ordering delivery for the family."

Amedeo Pizza's online ordering system allows customers to browse menu options before placing an order. This helps guests take their time, compare dishes, add sides or drinks, and review the full order before checkout. The process is especially helpful for families and groups, where every person may want something different.

Pizza remains one of the main highlights of the menu. Customers can choose simple, classic options or explore specialty combinations with bold toppings and fresh flavors. For guests who want something rich and comforting, pasta dishes offer another satisfying choice. Appetizers such as garlic knots, bruschetta, and calamari help turn an everyday order into a fuller Italian meal.

The refreshed menu also supports different dining occasions. A quick pickup order may include a pizza and salad. A family dinner may include pizza, pasta, garlic knots, and drinks. A relaxed delivery night may include appetizers, entrées, and dessert. This variety allows Amedeo Pizza to serve customers across lunch, dinner, family meals, office orders, and casual gatherings.

The restaurant's family-style options are especially useful for customers ordering for multiple people. Instead of building a large order from scratch, guests can choose menu combinations that are practical, shareable, and easy to enjoy at home or at work.

Amedeo Pizza continues to focus on serving Las Vegas customers with Italian food that is approachable, flavorful, and convenient. The refreshed menu reflects the restaurant's commitment to giving guests more choices while keeping the experience simple and welcoming.

Customers can now explore the new menu and place online orders for pickup or delivery through Amedeo Pizza's website.

About Amedeo Pizza

Amedeo Pizza is a Las Vegas Italian restaurant offering pizza, pasta, appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, desserts, drinks, and family-style meals. Known for comforting Italian flavors and a local neighborhood feel, Amedeo Pizza serves customers looking for fresh, satisfying food for dine-in, pickup, and delivery. Media Contact

Amedeo Pizza

1181 S Buffalo Dr

Las Vegas, NV

Website: https://www.amedeo.pizza/

Online Ordering: Available through the restaurant website

Phone: 702 405 9851

Media Contact

Suren, Amedeo Pizza, 1 702 405 9851, [email protected], https://www.amedeo.pizza/

SOURCE Amedeo Pizza