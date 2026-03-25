Amenity-Driven Nautilus 220 Celebrates Grand Opening in Lake Park, Florida on March 25

Luxury development features panoramic water views and first Florida restaurant by celebrity chef David Burke

LAKE PARK, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forest Development and co-developer Royal Palm Companies announce the grand opening of Nautilus 220, a luxury mixed-use waterfront destination at 220 Lake Shore Drive along the Lake Park Harbor Marina. A ribbon cutting ceremony will commemorate the opening on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Encompassing 1.15-million square feet, Nautilus 220 is now the largest condo-anchored mixed-use project in Palm Beach County. The waterfront development features 330 residences in two, 24-story towers along with two restaurants, Oculus Realty, retail, office suites and Park Ave Cafe Coffee Counter & General Store, which is slated to open this fall.

"This marks more than a grand opening, but the beginning of a new chapter for Lake Park and the neighboring North Palm Beach area," said Peter Baytarian, founder and managing partner for Forest Development. "We're proud to introduce a world-class destination that elevates daily life, strengthens the neighborhood and unlocks the true potential of this area."

Nautilus 220 combines luxury living with refined interiors and an extensive amenities program, including the first Florida restaurant by acclaimed celebrity chef David Burke.

The condominiums are over 90 percent sold. A limited collection of two- and three-bedroom residences remains, priced from $1.3 million to over $4 million. Residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive terraces and designer finishes that highlight the property's panoramic views of the marina, Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.

The community offers access to an extensive collection of amenities including: a one-acre outdoor amenity deck, a resort-style pool, a rooftop lap pool, a wellness plaza, a putting green, a club room, a theatre, billiards, bowling, an off-leash dog run, guest suites, private beach club access, and more. The lobby, common areas and fifth floor amenities were designed by Interiors by Steven G. Inc.

Dining and entertainment options on the ground floor complement the residential experience. SeaHawk Prime by David Burke features modern American cuisine, waterfront views and indoor and outdoor seating.

The Birdie Dockside Bar and Grill adds another distinctive option for residents and visitors. Guests will enjoy elevated American grill fare and an interactive atmosphere featuring high-tech sports suite simulators, stunning waterfront views and a premier private event space.

"Nautilus 220 reflects the continued momentum we're seeing across Palm Beach County as more people discover the lifestyle, energy and opportunity the area offers," said Dan Kodsi, founder and CEO of Royal Palm Companies. "We're proud to introduce a new level of residential and hospitality experience to Lake Park."

In addition to Forest Development and Royal Palm Companies, the Nautilus 220 team includes Kast Construction as the general contractor, with McNamara Salvia as structural engineer, and RGD Consulting Engineers for MEP engineering. The Owner's Rep is Zabik & Associates. The design team includes architecture by R+N Architecture, interior design by Interiors by Steven G. Inc., planning and landscape architecture by Insite Studios and virtual design & renderings by VS Studios. Sales and marketing for Nautilus 220 are managed by Oculus Realty.

For more information, visit https://nautilus220.com.

About Forest Development

Forest Development is a multi-faceted team of real estate development professionals with decades of experience. Our diversified investment strategy includes adding value through strategic partnerships and opportunities with mixed-use, multifamily, luxury condominiums, hotels, retail, restaurants, and marinas. The company is committed to providing outstanding service and quality for investors, residents and tenants. www.forestdevelopment.com

About Royal Palm Companies

For more than 40 years, Royal Palm Companies (RPC) has shaped skylines and set new standards in real estate development and management. With over 10,000 residences delivered and more than $5 billion in developed real estate, RPC has built a legacy defined by quality, scale, and performance. The company is recognized as an industry leader, consistently anticipating market demand, exceeding buyer expectations, and delivering enduring value to residents and investors alike. For more information, visit www.rpcholdings.com.

Media Contact

Britney Ouzts, Forest Development, 1 (954) 964-9098, [email protected], https://forestdevelopment.com/

SOURCE Forest Development