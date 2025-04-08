Amerant Investments Selects IMTC to Enhance Fixed Income Management and Advisor-Trade Desk Collaboration

After a thorough review of platforms, IMTC stood out as the clear choice to provide our advisors and portfolio managers with the tools needed to manage fixed income portfolios effectively. - Sergio Guerrero, Amerant Investments Post this

Amerant Investments aims to simplify bond account management for advisors with IMTC's robust, advisor-specific interface. The platform will streamline execution and provide real-time data on portfolio risks and exposures. By integrating these capabilities, the IMTC platform enables advisors to make more informed investment decisions while driving greater operational efficiency.

The firm seeks to scale its internal SMA program by automating workflows, leveraging optimization tools, and ensuring connectivity with custodians and trading venues. IMTC's solution will enable Amerant Investments to deliver precise, tailored investment strategies, eliminate manual processes, and centralize fixed income trading.

IMTC CEO Russell Feldman shared, "We are excited to partner with Amerant Investments as they modernize and optimize their fixed income management processes. IMTC's technology was designed for clients like Amerant Investments who want to automate workflows, provide deeper portfolio insights, and improve execution efficiency. We're proud to help Amerant Investments better serve their clients."

This engagement marks a significant step forward in modernizing fixed income portfolio management, reflecting both firms' commitment to innovation and exceptional client service.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida's bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

Amerant Investments, Inc (Amerant Investments), a dually registered broker-dealer and investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and member of FINRA/SIPC.

About IMTC

IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. The cutting-edge, cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. IMTC has a global presence, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow on LinkedIn.

