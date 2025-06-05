AmeriBest Home Care Now Open and Serving Pittsburgh Families with Trusted In-Home Care Support

"If you have a caring heart and want to do work that truly makes a difference, we'd love to meet you," said Hueitt. "This is more than a job — it's a way to be part of something bigger." Post this

The need for high-quality home care in Pittsburgh continues to grow. Nearly 1 in 5 residents is over the age of 65, according to the latest U.S. Census data. In Allegheny County alone, over 100,000 seniors live independently or with limited assistance. Many of them want to remain in the comfort of their own homes, and AmeriBest is here to help make that possible.

"Families here aren't looking for flashy solutions," said Michael Hueitt, Jr., MBA, Pittsburgh Branch Director. "They just want someone reliable to help mom get to her appointment or ensure dad eats a healthy meal. That's what we're here to do – to show up, to care, and to make life at home safer and more comfortable."

What Makes AmeriBest Different?

AmeriBest stands out in Pittsburgh's home care market, focusing on trust, compassion, and excellence. The team provides non-medical in-home support such as:

Personal hygiene assistance

Meal preparation

Light housekeeping

Companionship

Medication reminders

With bilingual caregivers, flexible scheduling, and a deep commitment to cultural understanding, AmeriBest delivers truly personalized care, adapting to each client's unique needs and journey. The company has earned a strong statewide reputation for dependable, heartfelt service, and now Pittsburgh families can experience that care firsthand.

A Community-Rooted Mission

"My 'Why' is deeply personal," added Hueitt. "I come from a family rooted in service and care. I'm passionate about creating spaces where people feel heard, valued, and empowered — especially during times of need. Our Pittsburgh branch reflects those values, and we're proud to be part of this community."

AmeriBest is now serving neighborhoods across the city, including South Side, Squirrel Hill, Mt. Washington, and beyond.

AmeriBest Is Hiring!

With the new office comes a new opportunity. AmeriBest is actively hiring caregivers and home health aides throughout Pittsburgh. No experience? No problem — AmeriBest offers paid training, career development, competitive wages, and benefits.

"If you have a caring heart and want to do work that truly makes a difference, we'd love to meet you," said Hueitt. "This is more than a job — it's a way to be part of something bigger."

Ready to Learn More?

Whether you're looking for in-home care for a loved one or exploring a meaningful new career, AmeriBest is here to support you.

Visit: www.ameribesthomecare.com

Call: 412-226-3995

Email: [email protected]

Stop by our South Side office or reach out today – we're here to help Pittsburgh families live with dignity, comfort, and confidence at home.

Media Contact

Michael Hueitt, Jr., MBA, AmeriBest, 1 412-542-3995, [email protected], https://www.ameribesthomecare.com/

SOURCE AmeriBest