America is Getting Sicker, Younger: New Research from CMI Media Group Spotlights How Healthcare Brands Can Support Needs of Patients and Caregivers

"Media Vitals 2024/25 Edition: What Patients Want and Need from Pharma" centers on key findings around the healthcare challenges and needs of US-based patients and caregivers. Post this

Key findings include:

Mental health is the therapeutic area most common among Millennials and Gen X and second most common among GenZ, making it a central area of focus. 28% of those surveyed say anxiety impacts them daily.

Illness is impacting all generations. One in 3 of those surveyed are caregivers. Millennials have the highest incidence of this, with 58% who are caregivers. 41% of Millennials are both a patient themselves and a caregiver.

Most of those polled still see their doctor as an important resource. Across all generations, 79% of respondents said they follow their healthcare provider's direction "very often" or "always."

Many of those surveyed share they are influenced by ads they hear on podcasts and by social media influencers. And Millennials were most likely to respond that they have asked a doctor about a medication they heard about in an ad.

In addition, a report focusing on CMI Media Group's healthcare provider Media Vitals research will be launching next month, and research focusing on the global market as well as payor/hospitals will be available to CMI clients by fall. Media Vitals has been providing detailed guidance on pharma marketing efforts since 2013 and has become the premiere research tool for the industry's leading healthcare marketers.

