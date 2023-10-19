America Is In A Delicate State, But It Is Not A Hopeless One

The book is written in a sharp-edged, but non-partisan style written for influential citizens who are searching for reliable information about the major issues of the day. Post this

"The book is written in a sharp-edged, but non-partisan style written for influential citizens who are searching for reliable information about the major issues of the day. These readers want information about public issues that are often censored by our government, mundanely covered by the media, or already considered to be solved by those in power," Jenkins said.

With an engineering degree from Texas A&M and an MBA from the Harvard Business School, Jenkins spent much of his over fifty-year business career in international related projects with his most recent experience focused on China. His earlier years were in the U.S. Air Force and at IBM during the computer industry's transformation. He married a woman from Puerto Rico who helped create a multi-cultural life for him and their two children who still live nearby.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry.Looking Through A Glass Darkly is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

John Whitmore Jenkins, Salem Author Services, 214-532-8178, [email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Hill Publishing