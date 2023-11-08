America Mentors Collaborates with Fidelity Investments to Help Underserved Students Persist to Graduation Through Mentoring

With this partnership, Fidelity will directly contribute to America Mentor's efforts to provide essential resources, mentorship, and support to underserved college students, including the 2,500 students that will participate in the Fidelity Scholars program over the next five years. Post this

America Mentors, powered by MentorcliQ's award-winning mentoring software, has transformed the lives of over 5,000 first-generation, Pell Grant-eligible college students to date. America Mentors equips students with the mentoring and support they need to navigate the complexities of higher education and persist to graduation.

"Investing in education is a cornerstone of our social impact initiatives," said Dwayne Logan, VP Social Impact at Fidelity. "We are honored to partner with America Mentors, an organization that complements our dedication to creating equal opportunities for every student to thrive in their academic journey and beyond."

The partnership with Fidelity Investments will further America Mentors' reach, enabling the organization to support more students and contribute to building a future where every student has the opportunity to attain higher education.

"We are profoundly grateful to Fidelity Investments for their collaboration and belief in our mission," said Kendele Hickombottom, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at MentorcliQ. "This partnership amplifies our efforts to bridge the educational gap and empower first-generation, Pell Grant-eligible college students to achieve their academic and career aspirations."

To learn more about America Mentors visit www.americamentors.org.

The application window for the Fidelity Scholars Program is open through January 11, 2024. Learn about student eligibility and apply here.

About America Mentors

America Mentors is a non-profit organization that helps first-generation, Pell Grant-eligible college students successfully persist to college graduation. America Mentors is offered at no cost to colleges, universities and community organizations and is powered by MentorcliQ's award-winning mentoring software. Learn more about America Mentors at www.americamentors.org.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity's mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $11.7 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.5 trillion as of June 30, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Privately held for over 75 years, Fidelity employs over 70,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visithttps://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

Media Contact

Kendele Hickombottom, America Mentors, 1 708-606-9399, [email protected], www.americamentors.org

LinkedIn

SOURCE America Mentors