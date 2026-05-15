America250 Licensee Launches Digital Interactive Celebration in Fortnite

"By building within Fortnite, Digital 250 is creating a space where players can explore, compete, and connect while engaging with the stories and spirit of America in a way that feels relevant today." Post this

Designed to reach a new generation of audiences, Digital 250 reimagines how national milestones can be experienced by focusing on participation, creativity, and play. The initiative aims to expand the accessibility of America 250 celebrations, particularly among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who engage with culture and community through interactive digital environments.

At the center of the experience is a US-inspired hub world that connects players to a collection of themed game activations. Each experience draws inspiration from iconic moments, locations, innovations, and stories throughout American history and culture. Rather than presenting history as passive content, Digital 250 transforms it into gameplay across a range of formats including parkour challenges, survival modes, racing experiences, mini-games, and social environments.

"Digital 250 is about meeting people where they already are and inviting them to take part in a shared celebration," said Wes Butchko, Co-Founder of Dirty Secret. "By building within Fortnite, we are creating a space where players can explore, compete, and connect while engaging with the stories and spirit of America in a way that feels relevant today. We are actively working with brands looking to participate in and help shape this unique cultural moment."

Fortnite's global reach and built-in social systems provide a unique platform for large-scale engagement, allowing Digital 250 to combine entertainment, storytelling, and brand participation in a single, interactive ecosystem. The initiative is designed to grow over time, with new activations and experiences rolling out as part of the broader celebration.

Brand Activation Integration

Digital 250 is currently engaging with select brands, organizations, and strategic partners interested in participating through custom activations, sponsored experiences, and collaborative storytelling opportunities across the platform. The team is actively fielding partnership discussions and exploring launch collaborations ahead of the America 250 celebration, with the current partner consideration window remaining open through June 15th.

Digital 250 represents a shift in how cultural moments can be experienced, moving beyond traditional formats to create a living, evolving digital gathering place. By prioritizing gameplay and shared experiences, the project seeks to make America's 250th anniversary not just something to observe, but something to actively participate in.

Learn more about Digital 250 at www.digital250.org.

Media Contact

Wes Butchko, Dirty Secret Gaming Studio, 1 (213) 407-0884, [email protected], www.digital250.org

SOURCE Dirty Secret Gaming Studio