Americable Japan Taps OpenVault PNM for Military Base Network

AI- and ML-powered technology will reduce service disruptions and speed interventions

YOKOSUKA, Japan and JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americable Japan International and OpenVault today announced a multi-year agreement for deployment of OpenVault's Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) solutions across broadband systems serving United States military bases in Japan.

Americable will use OpenVault's OV PNM solution and advanced mobile diagnostic tools to fulfill key operational objectives across its network, including prevention of service disruptions, faster resolution of network issues, and decreases in costly truck rolls and mean time to repair (MTTR).

A key component within OpenVault's AI- and ML-powered Vantage solution, OV PNM leverages complex algorithms and machine learning combined with DOCSIS pre-equalization analysis, DOCSIS 3.1 RxMER per subcarrier analysis, upstream spectrum analysis based on UTSC (upstream triggered spectrum capture), FBC (full band capture), and many more techniques. Its unparalled visibility into broadband infrastructure enables:

Early detection of network noise, low modulation error ratio (MER), and other impairments.

Faster root-cause analysis through mobile spectrum analysis and geolocation.

Reduction in repeat service calls by addressing core plant issues.

Centralized oversight with region-specific views for local teams.

OV PNM also includes a cable modem birth certificate – a record ensuring customers receive a service operating at peak performance, enhancing the overall experience and customer satisfaction.

"Fast, reliable internet has greatly improved the lives of our servicemembers and their dependents," said Kathy Ragusa, CEO for Americable. "We anticipate that OpenVault's proven success, its mobile-first design, its commitment to customer support and its product and innovation flexibility will help us continue to optimize our networks and our customer experiences."

"Broadband is a vital connection to home for United State armed forces troops overseas," said Keith Broach, EVP for OpenVault. "We're grateful for their service and welcome the opportunity to help Americable deliver to them and their families the best possible environment for their communication, educational, and entertainment needs."

About Americable

The Americable mission is to improve the lives of the U.S. Armed Forces servicemembers and their dependents overseas by providing the best available Television Programming in the highest quality format as well as offering the fastest and most reliable internet connections at affordable pricing. Americable strives to achieve this by focusing first and foremost on customer service and next by selecting the most reliable equipment and partners to offer our services.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions, providing operators with tremendous value through software and avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending. For more information, please visit openvault.com

