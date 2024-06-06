American Academy of Pediatrics Launches New Podcast for Parents, Offers Giveaway to Celebrate

"We're so excited for the opportunity to reach parents directly with the latest evidence-based guidance...I'll be speaking with leading experts in child health, answering frequently asked questions, and hopefully having a little fun along the way," said Dr. Bracho-Sanchez. Post this

Each podcast episode will be 15-25 minutes long and will feature interviews with leading authorities on topics like social media and mental health, nutrition from infancy through adolescence, treating common illnesses, and sleep strategies for kids of all ages. The guests will be pediatricians and other trusted experts in child health and wellness.

Edith Bracho-Sanchez, MD, FAAP, will host Healthy Children. Dr. Bracho-Sanchez is a New York based mom and a pediatrician at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Born and raised near Caracas, Venezuela, she has a long history of breaking down medical information for parents in both English and Spanish. Dr. Bracho-Sanchez is an on-air medical expert for CNN and has appeared on NPR, Good Morning America, Univision and other media.

"We're so excited for the opportunity to reach parents directly with the latest evidence-based guidance, empowering them to make the best decisions for their families. I'll be speaking with leading experts in child health, answering frequently asked questions, and hopefully having a little fun along the way as we explore the good, the bad, and the messy of parenting," said Dr. Bracho-Sanchez.

The Healthy Children podcast is an offshoot of Pediatrics On Call, an AAP podcast for medical practitioners, and HealthyChildren.org, the official AAP website for parents. Pediatrics On Call and HealthyChildren.org are trusted sources of information for professionals and parents alike. The Healthy Children podcast will build on that trust and reach an even wider audience with free, accessible, and timely information.

About HealthyChildren.org

The only parenting website backed by 67,000 American Academy of Pediatrics member physicians, HealthyChildren.org offers trustworthy, up-to-the-minute health advice and guidance for parents and caregivers, along with interactive tools such as a Find a Pediatrician service, an Ask the Pediatrician tool, and a robust Symptom Checker, as well as more than 5,000 articles in English and Spanish.

About the American Academy of Pediatrics

The American Academy of Pediatrics is an organization of 67,000 primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists and pediatric surgical specialists dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of infants, children, adolescents, and young adults.

Media Contact

Kathleen Juhl, American Academy of Pediatrics, 1 6306266392, [email protected] , www.healthychildren.org

SOURCE American Academy of Pediatrics