American Accounting Association Foundation Hosts 2025 Two-Year Bridge Symposium

The American Accounting Association (AAA) Foundation is proud to announce the 2025 Two-Year Bridge Symposium (TYBS) designed to connect two-year college students with accounting professionals, educators, and a wide range of career opportunities from across the country.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Accounting Association (AAA) Foundation is proud to announce the 2025 Two-Year Bridge Symposium (TYBS), taking place on Friday, November 14, 2025. This one-day, in-person event is designed to connect two-year college students with accounting professionals, educators, and a wide range of career opportunities from across the country.

The TYBS equips two-year college students with the accounting content, community, and professional resources needed to navigate their academic and career paths. Through a comprehensive, one-day program, students will participate in sessions focused on career opportunities in accounting, transferring to four-year institutions, preparing for professional licensure, and accessing scholarships and other professional resources. The event creates a supportive environment for students to explore the profession, connect with peers and professionals, and gain practical guidance for the next steps in their journey.

Building on the success of the 2024 Symposium, which reached students across 14 locations, the 2025 event has expanded to 32 firm offices nationwide, reflecting the Foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting students in every region. Participating cities include Atlanta, Arlington, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C., Detroit, Hermitage, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and St. Louis.

This year, more than 1,200 students, faculty, and professionals will participate, representing one of the largest national outreach efforts focused on two-year accounting education. Each local event will be hosted by a participating accounting firm and supported by state societies and professional organizations across the country.

About the American Accounting Association Foundation

The AAA Foundation is guided by its mission to bridge the gap from educational curiosity to real-world success through programs that inspire, support, and empower the next generation of accountants. The Foundation aims to spark student curiosity through early, engaging exposure to the profession, build understanding of the diverse career opportunities accounting offers, and launch confident, capable professionals through real-world learning and mentorship.

Through national initiatives such as the Two-Year Bridge Symposium, the AAA Foundation partners with educators, firms, and professional organizations to shape a strong, sustainable future for the accounting profession.

Learn more at foundationaaa.org

Media Contact

Terese Greer, American Accounting Association, 1 9737222482, [email protected], aaahq.org

SOURCE American Accounting Association