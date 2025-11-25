American Accounting Association Strongly Encourages U.S. Department of Education to Recognize Accounting as a Professional Program Under OBBBA Student-Loan Rules

"Accounting is indisputably a profession," said AAA CEO Yvonne Hinson. "Accounting programs prepare graduates for licensure, demand rigorous professional preparation, and serve a critical public-interest role in ensuring transparency, trust, and integrity in financial reporting." Post this

"Accounting is indisputably a profession," said AAA CEO Yvonne Hinson. "Accounting programs prepare graduates for licensure, demand rigorous professional preparation, and serve a critical public-interest role in ensuring transparency, trust, and integrity in financial reporting. Excluding accounting from the federal definition of 'professional degree' programs is not consistent with the realities of practice."

Why the Classification Matters

Under OBBBA's revised student-loan framework:

Graduate students in DOE-recognized "professional degree" programs may access borrowing levels up to $50,000 annually.

Students in programs not recognized as professional (including accounting) may be limited to $20,500 annually.

This disparity risks:

Reducing access to advanced accounting education

Shrinking the pipeline of future CPAs, faculty, and researchers

Undermining global competitiveness in the profession

Weakening a critical workforce at a time when demand for accounting professionals is surging, particularly in analytics, sustainability reporting, technology-enabled assurance, and global compliance

A Need for Reclassification

The AAA urges the DOE to:

Review and revise the classification of accounting programs within the OBBBA regulatory framework.

Engage the accounting academic and professional community in shaping an accurate and equitable definition of professional programs.

Ensure that student-loan access reflects the licensure-based, public-interest role of accounting.

"Accounting is a foundational profession globally," added 2025-2026 AAA President Mark Beasley. "Students preparing for careers in auditing, accounting, analytics, and regulatory oversight must have equitable access to graduate education. The public relies on qualified accountants, and federal policy should support and not undermine the talent pipeline."

AAA's Commitment

The AAA will work closely with other accounting professional associations, universities, policymakers, and peer organizations worldwide to advocate for an accurate classification of accounting within student-loan rules. As thought leaders in accounting for over 100 years, the AAA remains committed to ensuring that accounting education, research, and practice remain strong, diverse, and globally competitive.

About the American Accounting Association

Founded in 1916, the American Accounting Association is the premier international community of accounting scholars. With members in more than 100 countries, the AAA advances accounting education, research, and policy through its publications, conferences, and professional networks.

