American Association for Laboratory Accreditation Publishes New Mission and Vision Statements

We embody the highest integrity and expertise to create trust, safety, and quality throughout the world.

Vision

We create a safer, healthier world.

The former mission and vision focused on accreditation programs, while the new mission and vision are centered on the positive outcomes of A2LA's work: safety and quality throughout the world. It shows staff, customers, and partners the bigger picture and describes the part the organization plays in creating a safer, healthier world.

"Mission and vision statements should serve as a guiding light," said Lonnie Spires, A2LA President and CEO. "They should inspire staff and allow us to determine which opportunities align with our purpose. For us, our work isn't confined to accreditation. It's about the positive, global impact it leaves."

Each year, A2LA develops a strategic plan detailing the organization's goals for the future. As the team began the strategic planning process at the Board of Directors Meeting at the beginning of 2023, it became clear that it was time to refresh A2LA's mission and vision, which would serve as the basis for strategic plans going forward.

A2LA last revised its mission and vision eight years ago, and during that time, A2LA, its customers' needs, and the global landscape have drastically evolved. Proactively updating the mission and vision reflects A2LA's growth, its role as a leader in the industry, and what the organization hopes to achieve in the future.

"If we truly believe and embrace the words in our mission and vision, they can guide us as we make large and small decisions," said A2LA Board of Directors Member William Troy. "Do the actions we contemplate enhance or degrade our commitment to our mission and vision? Sometimes the answers are complex, but the standards we measure against are clear."

The new mission and vision were developed by A2LA's executive team, general managers, and a task force at the Board of Directors level. The task force consisted of A2LA President and CEO Lonnie Spires, A2LA Board Chair and Eurofins Scientific Inc President Mary Kay Krogull, A2LA and Microbiologics Board Chair Brad Goskowicz, A2LA Vice President of Accreditation Services Trace McInturff, and A2LA Chief Financial Officer Tom Tovey.

Mary Kay Krogull, A2LA Board Chair and President of Eurofins added, "We want our customers, stakeholders, and staff to clearly see what A2LA stands for and to understand what we want to accomplish. It helps customers evaluate whether our values are aligned, understand our focus, differentiate us from competitors, and establish trust and transparency. They are essential tools for creating a strong and cohesive organizational structure."

A2LA is a non-profit, non-governmental, third-party accreditation organization offering internationally recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, biobanking facilities, stand-alone sampling organizations, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers, and product certifiers.

