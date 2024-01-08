American Association for Laboratory Accreditation Welcomes New Business Development Manager Scott Renkes

Renkes joins the organization with nearly 20 years of experience in quality management technology
FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), a global accreditation body, is thrilled to announce the hire of Scott Renkes as its new Business Development Manager. As the latest addition to the Business Development team, Renkes will create high-level business development strategies, work closely with prospective A2LA customers, and continue to foster, grow, and serve his expansive network of quality professionals.
Renkes comes to A2LA with nearly two decades of experience in quality management technology, ISO accreditation, and risk management. In his previous role, he served as a sales leader for Qualtrax, a SaaS offering quality management software to testing laboratories in a variety of sectors, including forensics, calibration, cannabis testing, clinical testing, environmental testing, and many others. Qualtrax is widely considered to be the keystone quality management software for testing organizations and provides the framework necessary for achieving and supporting the ongoing effort for ISO accreditation.
"Not only do Scott's core values, sincere personality, and passion for people complement our culture at A2LA," said Kim Paddison, Director of Business Development, A2LA, "but his growth-mindset, strategic approach, and level of understanding of the industry make him a great fit for our organization."
During his time at Qualtrax, Renkes built strong relationships with his customers by serving as an educator and resource. He gained a deep understanding of the challenges conformity assessment bodies (CABs) often face and was able to help them find solutions to reach their organizational goals.
"I'm excited to be joining such a customer focused and mission-driven organization," said Renkes. "I'm passionate about the services A2LA provides and truly believe accreditation makes the world a safer, healthier place for everyone."
As a pioneer in the industry, Renkes has paved the way for testing organizations to continuously improve via quality management technology. His new position as Business Development Manager at A2LA is a natural continuation of his unique experience and will benefit organizations seeking to improve through conformity assessment and accreditation.
For more information about A2LA, visit http://www.A2LA.org or contact us at [email protected].
A2LA is a non-profit, non-governmental, third-party accreditation organization, offering internationally recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, biobanking facilities, stand-alone sampling organizations, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers, and product certifiers. For more information, visit https://A2LA.org/.
