American Association for Laboratory Accreditation Welcomes New Business Development Manager Scott Renkes

"Not only do Scott's core values, sincere personality, and passion for people complement our culture at A2LA," said Kim Paddison, Director of Business Development, A2LA, "but his growth-mindset, strategic approach, and level of understanding of the industry make him a great fit for our organization."

During his time at Qualtrax, Renkes built strong relationships with his customers by serving as an educator and resource. He gained a deep understanding of the challenges conformity assessment bodies (CABs) often face and was able to help them find solutions to reach their organizational goals.

"I'm excited to be joining such a customer focused and mission-driven organization," said Renkes. "I'm passionate about the services A2LA provides and truly believe accreditation makes the world a safer, healthier place for everyone."

As a pioneer in the industry, Renkes has paved the way for testing organizations to continuously improve via quality management technology. His new position as Business Development Manager at A2LA is a natural continuation of his unique experience and will benefit organizations seeking to improve through conformity assessment and accreditation.

A2LA is a non-profit, non-governmental, third-party accreditation organization, offering internationally recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, biobanking facilities, stand-alone sampling organizations, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers, and product certifiers. For more information, visit https://A2LA.org/.

