American Association of Franchisees and Dealers Announces 12 Additional Franchisee Chapters to its Current Roster of More than 50

PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD) welcomes 12 new independent franchisee associations to its organization. The 12 new chapters represent franchisees from: The Little Gym, The Cleaning Authority, Solar Grids, Pinspirations, iCryo, Clean Juice, Action Coach, LearningRX, Music Go Round, Garage Force, Md Optical Franchise, and Central Bark.