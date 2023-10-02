American Association of Franchisees and Dealers Announces 12 Additional Franchisee Chapters to its Current Roster of More than 50

The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD) welcomes 12 new independent franchisee associations to its organization.
PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD) welcomes 12 new independent franchisee associations to its organization. The 12 new chapters represent franchisees from: The Little Gym, The Cleaning Authority, Solar Grids, Pinspirations, iCryo, Clean Juice, Action Coach, LearningRX, Music Go Round, Garage Force, Md Optical Franchise, and Central Bark.
"This year, AAFD has seen a tremendous interest from franchisees to unify and develop franchisee associations with the intent to provide value to their membership as well as work collectively with their franchisor," said Richard Stroiney, chief executive officer of AAFD. "At AAFD, we value that these organizations are unique in their business model and operation. We welcome them into the Total Quality Franchising program."
The AAFD's dedication to Total Quality Franchising® promotes fair and equitable franchising and dealer practices by empowering effective independent franchise associations.
The twelve new chapters add several hundred franchisee new members to the AAFD.
