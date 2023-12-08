American Association of Franchisees and Dealers Expands its Senior Management with New Executive Role

The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD) is delighted to announce the return of Amy Mancuso in a new executive role as chief development officer and returning to her role of executive director. The position will expand the organization's senior management to four with Richard Stroiney as chief executive officer, Keith Miller as director of public affairs, and Robert Purvin as chair board of trustees.
PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD) is delighted to announce the return of Amy Mancuso in a new executive role as chief development officer and returning to her role of executive director. The position will expand the organization's senior management to four with Richard Stroiney as chief executive officer, Keith Miller as director of public affairs, and Robert Purvin as chair board of trustees. Amy returns to the AAFD after a two-year hiatus.
As chief development officer, Mancuso will plan and implement overall strategies to secure new business opportunities, enhance existing products and services, support customer retention and develop strategies to increase the Association's reach and influence. She will report to the chief executive officer and work closely with the staff.
"I am very excited to be working alongside Rich and the trustees. Rich is an excellent leader with a vision and strategy that I stand behind and agree with 100% for the growth of the organization," said Ms. Mancuso.
She began her franchisee executive career with the AAFD in 2016 as director of membership. After one year, she was promoted to executive director and held the position for five years. While at AAFD, she increased their existing member association clients and worked along the side of Bob Purvin on developing strategy and growth opportunities. Her time with the organization built her reputation as a fair and trusted leader in the industry.
"I am thrilled to welcome Amy back into the AAFD family. I have known Amy for nearly five years and have always felt that the organization would flourish with her knowledge and passion for the franchising community. With her return, we have a solid foundation to build and enhance the success of franchisees in 2024 and the foreseeable future," said Stroiney.
Amy lives in New Jersey with her husband and two daughters. When she's not working, she enjoys skiing, vacationing in warm and sunny places, reading and spending quality time with her friends.
Media Contact
Lucila Garcia, American Association of Franchisees and Dealers, 1 323-646-2150, [email protected], https://www.aafd.org
SOURCE American Association of Franchisees and Dealers
Share this article