American Association of Franchisees and Dealers Expands its Senior Management with New Executive Role

"With her return, we have a solid foundation to build and enhance the success of franchisees in 2024 and the foreseeable future," said Stroiney. Post this

"I am very excited to be working alongside Rich and the trustees. Rich is an excellent leader with a vision and strategy that I stand behind and agree with 100% for the growth of the organization," said Ms. Mancuso.

She began her franchisee executive career with the AAFD in 2016 as director of membership. After one year, she was promoted to executive director and held the position for five years. While at AAFD, she increased their existing member association clients and worked along the side of Bob Purvin on developing strategy and growth opportunities. Her time with the organization built her reputation as a fair and trusted leader in the industry.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amy back into the AAFD family. I have known Amy for nearly five years and have always felt that the organization would flourish with her knowledge and passion for the franchising community. With her return, we have a solid foundation to build and enhance the success of franchisees in 2024 and the foreseeable future," said Stroiney.

Amy lives in New Jersey with her husband and two daughters. When she's not working, she enjoys skiing, vacationing in warm and sunny places, reading and spending quality time with her friends.

Media Contact

Lucila Garcia, American Association of Franchisees and Dealers, 1 323-646-2150, [email protected], https://www.aafd.org

SOURCE American Association of Franchisees and Dealers