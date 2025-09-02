American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals Selects Proctor360 as Remote Invigilation Provider

"We selected Proctor360 because their Multi-View Live solution strikes the right balance between rigorous exam security and a seamless candidate experience," Post this

"We selected Proctor360 because their Multi-View Live solution strikes the right balance between rigorous exam security and a seamless candidate experience," said Timothy Smith, Chair of the CPCV Credential Committee of AAPCP. "Maintaining the integrity of our certification program is critical to our mission, and Proctor360 provides the tools and expertise to make that possible in a remote setting."

"We're excited to support AAPCP's mission by providing a proctoring solution that meets the rigorous standards expected of professional certification programs," said Andrew Haste, Sr. Sales Manager at Proctor360. "Our Multi-View Live platform is designed to enhance security without compromising the test-taker experience."

Proctor360's Multi-View Live proctoring system uses the candidates' cell phone as a secondary webcam along with a standard webcam and live human (not AI) proctors, delivering high security for remote exams without the need for in-person test centers.

This partnership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to innovation, integrity, and accessibility in professional certification.

About Proctor360

Proctor360 provides advanced remote proctoring solutions that combine live and AI technologies to deliver secure, scalable testing experiences. From multi-camera live proctoring to browser-based AI monitoring, Proctor360 supports clients across education, certification, and corporate training sectors.

About AAPCP

The American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) supports professionals who manage provider compensation in the healthcare industry. Through certification, education, and networking opportunities, AAPCP empowers its members to uphold excellence and compliance in provider compensation practices.

For more information on the AAPCP CPCV certification visit https://providercompensation.org/certifications/cpcv/; for additional information on Proctor360 visit Proctor360.com.

Media Contact

Kranthi Bathula, Proctor360, 1 5105043114, [email protected], proctor360.com

SOURCE Proctor360