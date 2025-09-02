American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals Selects Proctor360 as Remote Invigilation Provider

Proctor360 has partnered with the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) to deliver secure online certification exams through its Multi-View Live proctoring solution. This collaboration ensures exam integrity with multiple camera angles and live proctoring while offering candidates a streamlined remote testing experience. AAPCP leadership highlighted Proctor360's ability to balance rigorous security with accessibility, supporting the association's mission to uphold high standards in provider compensation certification.
RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctor360, a leading provider of secure online exam proctoring solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP). As part of the agreement, AAPCP will implement Proctor360's Multi-View Live proctoring solution to deliver a secure, reliable, and streamlined certification exam experience to its members.
AAPCP, a professional association serving healthcare compensation professionals, is committed to maintaining the highest standards in assessment integrity for its credentialing programs. With Proctor360's Multi-View Live proctoring, AAPCP candidates will benefit from a fully live proctoring experience with multiple camera angles to ensure exam integrity while supporting a user-friendly testing environment.
"We selected Proctor360 because their Multi-View Live solution strikes the right balance between rigorous exam security and a seamless candidate experience," said Timothy Smith, Chair of the CPCV Credential Committee of AAPCP. "Maintaining the integrity of our certification program is critical to our mission, and Proctor360 provides the tools and expertise to make that possible in a remote setting."
"We're excited to support AAPCP's mission by providing a proctoring solution that meets the rigorous standards expected of professional certification programs," said Andrew Haste, Sr. Sales Manager at Proctor360. "Our Multi-View Live platform is designed to enhance security without compromising the test-taker experience."
Proctor360's Multi-View Live proctoring system uses the candidates' cell phone as a secondary webcam along with a standard webcam and live human (not AI) proctors, delivering high security for remote exams without the need for in-person test centers.
This partnership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to innovation, integrity, and accessibility in professional certification.
About Proctor360
Proctor360 provides advanced remote proctoring solutions that combine live and AI technologies to deliver secure, scalable testing experiences. From multi-camera live proctoring to browser-based AI monitoring, Proctor360 supports clients across education, certification, and corporate training sectors.
About AAPCP
The American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) supports professionals who manage provider compensation in the healthcare industry. Through certification, education, and networking opportunities, AAPCP empowers its members to uphold excellence and compliance in provider compensation practices.
For more information on the AAPCP CPCV certification visit https://providercompensation.org/certifications/cpcv/; for additional information on Proctor360 visit Proctor360.com.
