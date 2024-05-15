American Banker announces finalists for 2024's Most Influential Women in Fintech award, celebrating female founders and thought leaders in financial technology

"Many of the finalists are CEOs of sizable fintech companies, which shows the ranks of women bosses are growing in this industry. With women founders receiving less than a quarter of all VC money in the sector last year, it's critical to call attention to these leaders and their contributions." Post this

"Many of this year's finalists are CEOs of sizable fintech companies, which shows the ranks of women bosses are growing in this industry," says Penny Crosman, Executive Editor, Technology at American Banker. "Female founders in the sector received more VC money last year than in 2022, but it's still less than a quarter of what their male counterparts get, so it's critical to call attention to these leaders and their contributions."

Finalists for the Most Influential Women in Fintech award are:

Dru Armstrong , CEO, AffiniPay

, CEO, AffiniPay Jennifer Arnold , CEO, Minerva

, CEO, Minerva Daniela Binatti, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Pismo

Sharon Carmeli , Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, Bluevine

, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, Bluevine Kiki Del Valle , Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard

, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard Alisa DiCaprio , Chief Economist, R3

, Chief Economist, R3 Monica Eaton , CEO and Founder, Chargebacks911

, CEO and Founder, Chargebacks911 Stephanie Ferris , Chief Executive Officer and President, FIS

, Chief Executive Officer and President, FIS Alex Ford , President, North America , Encompass Corporation

, President, , Encompass Corporation Meredith Fuchs , General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Plaid

, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Plaid Leslie Gillin , Chief Growth Officer, Pagaya

, Chief Growth Officer, Pagaya Tiffany Johnson , Chief Product Officer, NMI

, Chief Product Officer, NMI Stephany Kirkpatrick , Founder and CEO, Orum

, Founder and CEO, Orum Laura Kornhauser , Co-Founder and CEO, Stratyfy

, Co-Founder and CEO, Stratyfy Rochelle Nawrocki-Gorey , CEO and Founder, SpringFour

, CEO and Founder, SpringFour Anabel Perez , CEO and Co-Founder, NovoPayment

, CEO and Co-Founder, NovoPayment Christina Riechers , Head of Square Banking, Square

, Head of Square Banking, Square Carolyn Rodz , CEO and Co-Founder, Hello Alice

, CEO and Co-Founder, Hello Alice Cathy Ross , President and Co-founder, Fraud .net

, President and Co-founder, .net Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, Managing Partner, Team8

Among the 20 honorees, one top winner will be announced at a dedicated recognition dinner at American Banker's DIGITAL BANKING conference, which takes place June 24-25, 2024 at The Boca Raton resort in Florida.

The Most Influential Women in Fintech is a part of American Banker's continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion measures throughout financial institutions, and expands on the publication's mission to support, empower, celebrate and advance women in the banking industry.

Read more about the finalists here: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/most-influential-women-in-fintech-2024

