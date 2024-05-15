American Banker announces finalists for 2024's Most Influential Women in Fintech award, celebrating female founders and thought leaders in financial technology

The 20 finalists will be celebrated during a dedicated recognition dinner at the DIGITAL BANKING conference in Florida this June, where one top winner will be named
NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Banker, Arizent's leading resource for senior executives in financial services, announces its annual list of finalists for the Most Influential Women in Fintech recognition program.
Now in its second year, the award honors female leaders in the fintech community who are paving the way for the industry's future while championing critical issues like diversity, inclusion and mentorship.
"Many of this year's finalists are CEOs of sizable fintech companies, which shows the ranks of women bosses are growing in this industry," says Penny Crosman, Executive Editor, Technology at American Banker. "Female founders in the sector received more VC money last year than in 2022, but it's still less than a quarter of what their male counterparts get, so it's critical to call attention to these leaders and their contributions."
Finalists for the Most Influential Women in Fintech award are:
- Dru Armstrong, CEO, AffiniPay
- Jennifer Arnold, CEO, Minerva
- Daniela Binatti, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Pismo
- Sharon Carmeli, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, Bluevine
- Kiki Del Valle, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard
- Alisa DiCaprio, Chief Economist, R3
- Monica Eaton, CEO and Founder, Chargebacks911
- Stephanie Ferris, Chief Executive Officer and President, FIS
- Alex Ford, President, North America, Encompass Corporation
- Meredith Fuchs, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Plaid
- Leslie Gillin, Chief Growth Officer, Pagaya
- Tiffany Johnson, Chief Product Officer, NMI
- Stephany Kirkpatrick, Founder and CEO, Orum
- Laura Kornhauser, Co-Founder and CEO, Stratyfy
- Rochelle Nawrocki-Gorey, CEO and Founder, SpringFour
- Anabel Perez, CEO and Co-Founder, NovoPayment
- Christina Riechers, Head of Square Banking, Square
- Carolyn Rodz, CEO and Co-Founder, Hello Alice
- Cathy Ross, President and Co-founder, Fraud.net
- Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, Managing Partner, Team8
Among the 20 honorees, one top winner will be announced at a dedicated recognition dinner at American Banker's DIGITAL BANKING conference, which takes place June 24-25, 2024 at The Boca Raton resort in Florida.
The Most Influential Women in Fintech is a part of American Banker's continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion measures throughout financial institutions, and expands on the publication's mission to support, empower, celebrate and advance women in the banking industry.
