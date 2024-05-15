American Banker announces finalists for the 2024 Innovators of the Year award, celebrating technology innovators in financial services

"From embedded banking to artificial intelligence, these bank and fintech leaders aren't just identifying great ideas, they're executing them…They're driving their businesses — and the industry at large — to new and interesting places." Post this

"From embedded banking to artificial intelligence, these bank and fintech leaders aren't just identifying great ideas, they're executing them," says Penny Crosman, Executive Editor, Technology at American Banker. "The results of their innovative initiatives provide massive benefits to consumers and drive their businesses — and the industry at large — to new and interesting places."

The finalists are:

Jon Briggs , Executive Vice President, Commercial Payments, KeyBank

, Executive Vice President, Commercial Payments, KeyBank Brad Calhoun , President and CEO, Teachers Federal Credit Union

, President and CEO, Teachers Federal Credit Union Kathleen Craig , Founder and CEO, Plinqit

, Founder and CEO, Plinqit Mike de Vere , CEO, Zest AI

, CEO, Zest AI Dr. Angel Diaz , Vice President, Technology Capabilities and Innovation, Discover Financial Services

, Vice President, Technology Capabilities and Innovation, Discover Financial Services Sophia Goldberg , CEO and Founder, Ansa

, CEO and Founder, Ansa Naftali Harris , Co-founder and CEO, SentiLink

, Co-founder and CEO, SentiLink Pat Jacobs , Chief Digital Officer, Midland States Bank

, Chief Digital Officer, Midland States Bank Nancy McDonnell , Head of Treasury Solutions, Texas Capital

, Head of Treasury Solutions, Texas Capital David Mitchell , Founder and CEO, Owners Bank, a division of Liberty Bank

, Founder and CEO, Owners Bank, a division of Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial

, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Siva Narendra, CEO, Tyfone

Christine (Chrissy) Oelke , Assistant Vice-President, Horicon Bank

, Assistant Vice-President, Horicon Bank Peter Poon , Head of Digital Product Management, Platforms and Innovation, BMO

, Head of Digital Product Management, Platforms and Innovation, BMO Scott Ramon , Chief Technology Officer, nbkc bank

, Chief Technology Officer, nbkc bank Cuy Sheffield , Head of Crypto , Visa

, Head of , Visa Nico Simko , Co-Founder and CEO, Clair

, Co-Founder and CEO, Clair Einat Steklov , Co-founder and Co-CEO, Kashable

, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Kashable Art Weston , AI Transformation Lead, Fifth Third Bank

, AI Transformation Lead, Fifth Third Bank Scott Zoldi , Chief Analytics Officer, FICO

This initiative expands on the Digital Banker of the Year program that American Banker has run for the past decade. Among the 20 honorees, one top winner will be announced at an awards dinner at American Banker's DIGITAL BANKING conference, which takes place June 24-25, 2024 at The Boca Raton resort in Florida.

Innovators of the Year is part of American Banker's continued coverage of innovation throughout the financial services industry while expanding on the publication's mission to support, empower and celebrate trailblazers in the banking community.

Read more about the finalists and their contributions here: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/innovators-of-the-year-2024-digital-banking

