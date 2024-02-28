American Banker announces honorees for 2024's Most Influential Women in Payments, representing companies like American Express, KeyBank, Mastercard, Visa and more

Payments leaders need more than a keen understanding of the current landscape — they need an eye for innovation and the ability to be agile in thinking and execution. These women embody the resilience, savvy and shrewdness it takes to lead, and their accomplishments are nothing short of remarkable. Post this

In terms of agility and curiosity, several honorees, like Kathryn Albright, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Payments and Deposits at Umpqua, and Carol Juel, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Operating Officer at Synchrony, describe the need to look beyond their linear career path for advancement. In some cases, this means embracing lateral career moves to build out a fuller skill set, or building a network well beyond fellow employees. Other honorees, like Anna Greenwald, Chief Operating Officer at MoneyGram International, and Kristy Carstensen, Executive Vice President, Payments CFO at U.S. Bank, had to navigate change by tackling the tough leadership challenge of keeping employees focused and motivated during a transformational merger.

Additional honorees include:

Cathy Beardsley , President & CEO, Segpay

, President & CEO, Segpay Lia Cao , Global Head of Embedded Banking & Solutions, J.P. Morgan Payments

, Global Head of Embedded Banking & Solutions, J.P. Morgan Payments Kim Fitzsimmons , Chief Executive Officer, Talus Pay

, Chief Executive Officer, Talus Pay Allysun Fleming , Executive Vice President, Head of Payments, Comerica Bank

, Executive Vice President, Head of Payments, Comerica Bank Kelly Haren , Senior Director, Payment Acceptance, Walmart

, Senior Director, Payment Acceptance, Walmart Carolyn Homberger , President, Americas, Featurespace

, President, Americas, Featurespace Shannon Johnston , CIO and Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments

, CIO and Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments Judith McGuire , Senior Vice President, Global Products, Discover

, Senior Vice President, Global Products, Discover Jenny Miller , Head of Business Operations, Wise

, Head of Business Operations, Wise Bea Ordonez , Chief Financial Officer, Payoneer

, Chief Financial Officer, Payoneer Rachel Pike , Chief Operating Officer, Modern Treasury

, Chief Operating Officer, Modern Treasury Nichole Price , SVP, Risk, Process and Performance, Banking as a Service Division, Pathward

, SVP, Risk, Process and Performance, Banking as a Service Division, Pathward Yaminah Sattarian , Senior Vice President and Group Lead, Institutional Payments, KeyBank

, Senior Vice President and Group Lead, Institutional Payments, KeyBank Celeste Schwitters , Senior Vice President, Head of Community Accounts, Visa

, Senior Vice President, Head of Community Accounts, Visa Shamina Singh , EVP of sustainability, founder of Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard

, EVP of sustainability, founder of Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard Saema Somalya, Executive Vice President of Legal and Risk, Remitly

Alexis Sowa , Global General Manager, Square Point of Sale, Square

, Global General Manager, Square Point of Sale, Square Gina Taylor Cotter , Executive Vice President & General Manager, Small Business Products, Global Commercial Services, American Express

, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Small Business Products, Global Commercial Services, American Express Katie Whalen , Senior Vice President, Head of North America Issuer Processing, Fiserv

, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Issuer Processing, Fiserv Elena Whisler , Chief Client Officer, The Clearing House

, Chief Client Officer, The Clearing House Michelle Young , SVP, General Manager of Merchant Solutions for Financial Institutions, Worldpay

The recognition program continues the mission of supporting, empowering, celebrating and advancing women in the payments community, while also being part of American Banker's continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion throughout financial services. Since 2013, The Most Influential Women in Payments has recognized the professional achievements and influence of top-performing female executives.

The honorees will be the focal point of a Women in Payments pre-conference leadership exchange on the first morning of PAYMENTS FORUM, which takes place March 27-28 in Hollywood, Florida. The dedicated sessions are open to all conference attendees and will feature panels covering a variety of topics, including paths to leadership, the importance of mentorship, leading during uncertain times and more.

Read the full story to learn more about these exceptional women:

https://www.americanbanker.com/payments/list/the-most-influential-women-in-payments-2024

