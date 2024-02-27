American Banker announces McKinsey & Company as lead knowledge partner for its 2024 DIGITAL BANKING conference

McKinsey & Company is at the forefront of delivering outstanding technology and AI outcomes for today's financial services firms. They are a partner for banks across multiple fields — and we're delighted to welcome them as our knowledge partner for DIGITAL BANKING. Post this

McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm with deep knowledge of digital transformation, will lend their expertise to the conference experience by blending the insights from their Banking & Securities practice with those from QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey, and the firm's other specialist tech capabilities, covering change management and operating model design, modernizing core technology, inventing and scaling new digital businesses, designing and deploying tech platforms and products, and unlocking the power of artificial intelligence, to shape the innovative experience in the Bank of the Future concept.

"McKinsey & Company are at the forefront of delivering outstanding technology and AI outcomes for today's financial services firms" said Jeff Mancini, CEO of Arizent, parent company of American Banker. "They are a partner for banks across multiple fields including tech and analytics transformation, operations and risk management — and we're delighted to welcome them as our knowledge partner for DIGITAL BANKING"

McKinsey will deliver opening remarks on the state of digital transformation banking, while also guiding strategic conversations, presenting client case studies and moderating a town hall.

"Partnering with American Banker for their DIGITAL BANKING conference aligns perfectly with our mission to help financial services firms make distinctive, lasting, and substantial improvements in their performance," said Vik Sohoni, Senior Partner and Global Leader of McKinsey's Banking Digital and Analytics practice. "With the development of our advanced engineering and analytics capabilities over the last decade alongside our more traditional consulting knowledge, we are privileged to work alongside financial institutions worldwide not just accelerating and de-risking tech and AI delivery, but also working in the necessary change management to ensure the transformation scales and lasts. We look forward to bringing our clients together with the wider banking community to explore the very best approaches to today's technology, analytics, and AI challenges in our rapidly evolving industry."

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its users updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns — innovation, transformation, and disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker, every day and throughout the day, to stay maximally informed — drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news, and downloading research and data.

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. McKinsey works with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. It combines bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next.

Media Contact

Fell Gray, Arizent, 212-803-8500, [email protected], www.Arizent.com

SOURCE Arizent