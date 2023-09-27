American Banker announces the 2023 honorees for The Most Powerful Women in Banking™

"These women represent so much more than world-class business acumen and inspirational leadership skills. They symbolize the perseverance it takes to create meaningful change, the commitment needed to build stronger communities, and the creativity essential to drive the industry into a new age." Tweet this

With many esteemed executives announcing their retirement from banking, including Cathy Bessant, Karen Peetz, Kate Quinn, Diane Offereins, Dorothy Savarese, Ranjana Clark and Mary Mack, this year marks the debut for several newcomers to both the banking and finance rankings, including:

Tracy Kerrins , Head of Technology at Wells Fargo

, Head of Technology at Wells Fargo Bridgit Chayt , EVP Head of Wholesale Payments at Fifth Third Bank

, EVP Head of Wholesale Payments at Fifth Third Bank Meghan Graper , Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets at Barclays

, Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets at Barclays Barbara Mariniello , Global Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets at Barclays

"These women represent so much more than world-class business acumen and inspirational leadership skills," says Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief at American Banker. "They symbolize the perseverance it takes to create meaningful change, the commitment needed to build stronger communities, and the creativity that's essential to drive the industry into a new age."

Each year American Banker recognizes leaders in financial services: The Most Powerful Women in Banking, The Most Powerful Women to Watch, The Most Powerful Women in Finance and Top Teams. The complete rankings, including profiles of all the honorees for 2023, can be found on American Banker's website, as well as in the October issue of American Banker Magazine.

This year's annual celebration kicks off next week with The Most Powerful Women in Banking conference, October 3-4th at The Glasshouse. The agenda features several of this year's honorees, including Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO Asset and Wealth Management at JPMorgan Chase & Co; Amy Brady, CIO at KeyBank; Aarthi Murali, Chief Customer Experience Officer at M&T Bank; and Wendy Cai-Lee, Founder and CEO Piermont Bank. They will be joined by executives from within and outside financial services – notably Priscilla Almodovar, CEO of Fannie Mae; Stephanie Ferris, CEO and President of FIS; and Eva Moskowitz, Founder and CEO of Success Academy Charter Schools.

There will be two invite-only honoree events as well. Honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking: NEXT program, which recognizes high-achieving executives ages 40 and under, will be celebrated at an invitation-only awards dinner on October 3rd. The annual gala for The Most Powerful Women in Banking honorees will close out the ceremonies on October 5th, 2023.

"During this year's events, more than 1000 financial services leaders will come together to focus on the progress being made in the industry," said Jeff Mancini, Interim CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. "As The Most Powerful Women in Banking program begins its third decade, the power of this community is still growing, and we will continue to find new ways to support and celebrate the impact of these leaders, now and for the generations to come."

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

Media Contact

Jamie Billington, Arizent, 212-803-8500, [email protected], www.Arizent.com

SOURCE Arizent