American Banker announces the 2024 honorees for The Most Powerful Women in Banking™

"This year's rankings feature longtime honorees ascending to new heights, showcasing the advancement that this program has celebrated for over two decades. We're also welcoming newcomers, which proves that with perseverance comes progress." Post this

Marianne Lake, who previously shared the CEO position of consumer and community banking at JPMorgan Chase with Jennifer Piepszak, is now the sole head of this business line. Piepszak, on the other hand, was elevated to co-CEO of the commercial and investment bank.

Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of wealth, corporate and commercial and institutional banking at U.S. Bank, was promoted to president of its parent company, U.S. Bancorp. The promotion has some industry experts speculating that Kedia might be in line to be named as the next CEO of U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest bank in the country.

And this year's list has a handful of newcomers. Newly minted bank honorees are Jodi Richard, vice chair and chief risk officer at U.S. Bank, and Megan Crespi, chief operating officer at Comerica.

New additions to the finance list are Christina Minnis, head of global credit finance and head of global acquisition finance at Goldman Sachs; Kourtney Gibson, chief institutional client officer at TIAA, and Kate El-Hillow, president and chief investment officer at Russell Investments.

Additionally, new finance honoree Martina Cheung, president of S&P Global Ratings, will become the president and CEO at S&P Global in November.

The honorees will be recognized at THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING Gala which takes place October 24, 2024, at The Glasshouse in New York City. Honorees and other industry experts will also be sharing their ideas and experiences in panels, roundtable discussions and interactive workshops at THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING Conference on October 22–23 at Lavan 641 Midtown in New York City. Registration for the conference is open to everyone in the sector, so all banking and finance professionals can learn from and network with these inspiring leaders.

"While we congratulate and celebrate the women on this year's lists, we have to acknowledge that we still have a long way to go," says Mary Ellen Egan, Senior Editor, Women's Programs at American Banker. "According to the 10th annual Women in the Workplace study by McKinsey, women made up 50% of the most junior roles in banking, but just 28% of C-suite executives by the end of 2023. Needless to say, there's still a lot of work to be done, which is why we strive to expand the circle of leadership at the conference."

The full list of honorees and their profiles can be read here:

The Most Powerful Women in Banking: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/the-most-powerful-women-in-banking-2024

The Most Powerful Women in Finance: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/the-most-powerful-women-in-finance-2024

American Banker will also announce The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Women to Watch on September 26, 2024, followed by Top Teams on October 1.

