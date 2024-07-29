American Banker announces the 2024 honorees for The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next

"Fearless, trailblazing women with diverse skill sets are shaping the future of financial services. These honorees embody the perfect balance of wit and grit it takes, not to just succeed, but to surpass expectations in leadership roles at the highest levels." Post this

"Fearless, trailblazing women with diverse skill sets are shaping the future of financial services," Mary Ellen Egan, Senior Editor of Women's Programs, says. "These honorees embody the perfect balance of wit and grit it takes, not to just succeed, but to surpass expectations in leadership roles at the highest levels."

The honorees are:

Shayna Arrington , Chief Risk Officer, Servbank

, Chief Risk Officer, Servbank Amy Bartlett Managing Director, Head of Global Markets Corporate Banking, BMO Capital Markets

Jillian Chuck , Senior VP, Director Commercial Deposits, Revenue & Liquidity Solutions, Comerica

, Senior VP, Director Commercial Deposits, Revenue & Liquidity Solutions, Comerica Megan Comfort , Executive VP, Small Business Manager, Nevada State Bank , a division of Zions Bancorporation.

, Executive VP, Small Business Manager, , a division of Zions Bancorporation. Denise Davis , Managing Director, Senior Vice President, PNC Bank

, Managing Director, Senior Vice President, PNC Bank Amanda Deckelman , Managing Director, Head of Global Short Rates Sales, Bank of America

, Managing Director, Head of Global Short Rates Sales, Bank of America Layna Dupuis , Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Banking, First United Bank

, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Banking, First United Bank Natalie Flanders , Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Officer, First Horizon

, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Officer, First Horizon Jo Jagadish , Executive Vice President, Head of U.S. Digital Banking and Commercial Bank Products, Services & Innovation, TD Bank

, Executive Vice President, Head of U.S. Digital Banking and Commercial Bank Products, Services & Innovation, TD Bank Majdouline Melhaoui, Head of Liquidity and Interest Rate Risk, Americas, BNP Paribas

Mallory Niemczyk , Invest and Deposits Business Operations and Analytics, Senior Director, Ally Bank

, Invest and Deposits Business Operations and Analytics, Senior Director, Jessica Payne , Managing Director, The Raine Group

, Managing Director, The Raine Group Willette Shalishali, Senior Director, Talent Management and Development Synovus

Natalie Wech , Senior Vice President, Business Banking Regional Manager, M&T Bank

, Senior Vice President, Business Banking Regional Manager, M&T Bank Kerry White , Managing Director, Citi Investment Management, Citigroup

The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next is a part of American Banker's continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion throughout financial institutions, and expands on the publication's mission to support, empower, celebrate and advance women in the banking industry.

American Banker will recognize this year's honorees in person in New York City at the NEXT Awards dinner on October 23. That celebration is part of a trio of events, which also includes THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING conference October 22-23 and the invitation-only gala on October 24. Registration for the conference is open to everyone in the sector.

Read more about the honorees here: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/the-most-powerful-women-in-banking-next-2024

