American Banker announces the 2024 honorees for The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next

This annual list highlights 15 women age 40 and younger who are rising stars at their organizations and demonstrate tremendous potential to ascend to the C-suite
NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Banker, Arizent's essential resource for senior executives in financial services, publishes its annual list of honorees for The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next initiative. The honorees, all women 40 years old and younger, are nominated by an executive at their institution who believes that she has the potential to ascend to the C-suite.
This year's list features women leaders who work across all lines of business including five managing directors on the list, as well as a chief risk officer, a director of retail banking, and heads of global markets corporate banking, global short rates sales and liquidity and interest rate risk.
"Fearless, trailblazing women with diverse skill sets are shaping the future of financial services," Mary Ellen Egan, Senior Editor of Women's Programs, says. "These honorees embody the perfect balance of wit and grit it takes, not to just succeed, but to surpass expectations in leadership roles at the highest levels."
The honorees are:
- Shayna Arrington, Chief Risk Officer, Servbank
- Amy Bartlett Managing Director, Head of Global Markets Corporate Banking, BMO Capital Markets
- Jillian Chuck, Senior VP, Director Commercial Deposits, Revenue & Liquidity Solutions, Comerica
- Megan Comfort, Executive VP, Small Business Manager, Nevada State Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation.
- Denise Davis, Managing Director, Senior Vice President, PNC Bank
- Amanda Deckelman, Managing Director, Head of Global Short Rates Sales, Bank of America
- Layna Dupuis, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Banking, First United Bank
- Natalie Flanders, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Officer, First Horizon
- Jo Jagadish, Executive Vice President, Head of U.S. Digital Banking and Commercial Bank Products, Services & Innovation, TD Bank
- Majdouline Melhaoui, Head of Liquidity and Interest Rate Risk, Americas, BNP Paribas
- Mallory Niemczyk, Invest and Deposits Business Operations and Analytics, Senior Director, Ally Bank
- Jessica Payne, Managing Director, The Raine Group
- Willette Shalishali, Senior Director, Talent Management and Development Synovus
- Natalie Wech, Senior Vice President, Business Banking Regional Manager, M&T Bank
- Kerry White, Managing Director, Citi Investment Management, Citigroup
The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next is a part of American Banker's continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion throughout financial institutions, and expands on the publication's mission to support, empower, celebrate and advance women in the banking industry.
American Banker will recognize this year's honorees in person in New York City at the NEXT Awards dinner on October 23. That celebration is part of a trio of events, which also includes THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING conference October 22-23 and the invitation-only gala on October 24. Registration for the conference is open to everyone in the sector.
Read more about the honorees here: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/the-most-powerful-women-in-banking-next-2024
About American Banker
American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community of 850K strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.
