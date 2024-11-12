American Banker Names Signature Bank To Best Banks to Work For List

Being named one of the Best Banks to Work For again this year validates that we are succeeding in creating a positive workplace for the best employees, ensuring they feel valued, and have opportunity for growth. Post this

"Signature Bank was founded on building an unparalleled relationship-banking experience for our customers and to do that we've assembled the best possible teams to serve those customers," said Mick O'Rourke, President and CEO of Signature Bank. "Being named one of the Best Banks to Work For again this year validates that we are succeeding in creating a positive workplace for the best employees, ensuring they feel valued, and have opportunity for growth."

"The Best Banks to Work For represents institutions helping employees achieve their goals," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "These banks recognize how important it is for their staffers to be happy about the work they do and the environment in which they spend their days."

Over the past year Signature Bank Chicago has earned other prestigious banking and business honors. Most recently, for the eighth consecutive year the bank was named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The bank also landed on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America for the fourth year and was named the 15th largest bank in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business.

Best Banks to Work For Criteria

The Best Banks to Work For selection process involved two steps, with workplace policies, practices, and demographics worth approximately 25%, and employee surveys worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Banks to Work For program, visit http://www.BestBankstoWorkfor.com.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is an award-winning, relationship-based commercial bank wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc., a privately funded, locally owned bank holding company founded in 2006. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Signature Bank provides accessible, strategic, and highly individualized commercial banking services to closely held companies, as well as full-service retail banking capabilities. Technology-driven and well-capitalized, Signature Bank is currently one of the fastest growing, independently-owned business banks in the Midwest and is one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signaturebank.bank.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

Media Contact

