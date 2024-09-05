American Banker publishes its annual Humanizing the Bank Customer Experience research report for 2024

"How to win and maintain customer loyalty is always evolving. Financial institutions must prioritize all of the elements that combine to create a customer's total experience to truly differentiate themselves from the competition" Post this

"In the four years we've been doing this survey, FIs have consistently performed best on the behavioral and intellectual aspects of the customer experience and worst on the emotional and sensorial aspects," says Janet King, VP of Research at Arizent. "This essentially means FIs haven't really been changing their playbooks and points to opportunities for all FIs to focus more on the whole customer to gain a competitive advantage."

For the second year in a row, credit unions score the highest in all four core dimensions. Online-only banks have the lowest score in all dimensions and challengers are either on par with or beating retail banks in these dimensions.

Regarding customer expectations, the research indicates interactivity, security, ease of use, customer service and appealing digital spaces are top of mind. Consequently, these considerations should be top of mind or even table stakes for FIs when they are designing products and services, creating communications and developing digital tools. FIs should also look at the attributes that have become more important as they build out future customer experience plans.

"How to win and maintain customer loyalty is always evolving," King continues. "If FIs want to create that loyalty and support growth, they need to holistically focus on the human factors that ultimately influence business outcomes."

Research Methodology

American Banker conducted an online survey of 5,500 bank customers in March 2024. Respondents are consumers, all 18 years of age or older, and representative of the U.S. population on age, gender and region. They are either primary or shared financial service decision-makers in the household who currently own at least one financial product or service.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events, and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News, and Digital Insurance.

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its users updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns — innovation, transformation, and disruption; technology, regulation, and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay maximally informed — drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news, and downloading research and data.

About Monigle

Monigle is a creative experience company fueled by humanizing brands that move people. As one of the largest independent brand consultancies in the United States, we're independent in spirit and in ownership, unbound to both the status quo and shareholders. Fueled by 140+ builders and makers across offices in Denver and New York, our teams create and deliver powerful brand experiences across a spectrum of services, including insights, strategy, creative, culture, activation, branded environments and BEAM — the world's leading brand engagement and asset management platform. Humanizing Brands. Moving People.

Visit http://www.monigle.com to learn more.

About Slalom

Slalom is a next-generation professional services company creating value at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. With our fiercely human approach, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions. To provide the best outcomes, we work with emerging and leading technology companies, including AWS.

Learn more at https://go.slalom.com/lightflow

