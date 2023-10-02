American Banker publishes its annual Innovation Readiness research report, providing insight into the practices that can help banks reach their innovation goals

"Banks are recognizing the need for strategic alignment, not just tech adoption. The findings show the need for financial institutions to shift toward a tech-driven organizational culture — one that prioritizes innovation, aligns it with technology and leverages fintech collaborations." Tweet this

"Banks are recognizing the need for strategic alignment, which goes beyond just tech adoption," says Janet King, VP of Research at Arizent. "This means financial institutions need to shift toward a tech-driven organizational culture — one that prioritizes innovation, aligns it with technology and leverages fintech collaborations."

Additionally, only 40% of banks strongly agree that their organization's technology roadmap (including investment strategies) is aligned with key areas of innovation, indicating a potential missed opportunity for many. Despite substantial investment in tech and innovation programs, a gap persists between some of the technologies that financial institutions see as critical and the tech they have actually implemented, primarily with AI and cloud computing.

Survey respondents also reveal that culture and resourcing are the primary barriers to innovation at financial institutions. Two in five cite limited resources (limited recruiting or in-house expertise, limited budget or not enough time) as the primary block for efforts to drive innovation.

"Addressing this shortcoming demands a fundamental shift in company culture," continues King. "Deliberately pursuing mergers and acquisitions, fintech investments and joint ventures can be a successful strategy, but it requires the organization to be ready to collaborate effectively in these new relationships."

To read more details about the innovation journeys of financial institutions — including areas of focus, plans for AI, opportunities and challenges — download the full report here: https://www.americanbanker.com/research-report/the-key-to-finance-innovation-moving-beyond-tech-to-tech-driven-culture

Research Methodology

Arizent, the parent company of publications including American Banker, conducted an online survey in July 2023 of people who work for financial institutions (credit unions and banks, not financial technology companies) and insurance companies or carriers. A total of 179 U.S.-based respondents completed the survey, of which 110 are financial institutions and 69 are insurance companies or carriers. Of the 110 financial institutions surveyed, 77% are banks and 23% are credit unions.

